April 22, 2024

A new physics study suggests we may all be living in the ultimate 4X strategy game after all

Len Houle April 22, 2024 3 min read

Have you heard about the simulation hypothesis? It is the idea that the universe, as we perceive it, is essentially a form of simulation of reality that has been explored in Real scientific research, Philosophical textsAnd major plot devices in many films. Well, a new physics paper on… The nature of the information She claims that if her findings are validated empirically, it will be major evidence for the idea that we are all living in the biggest 4X giant strategy game ever.

Newspaper release news (via MSN) has been very popular in general scientific reports. The researcher in question, Dr. Melvin Forbon, has spent a large portion of his career in physics studying information theory, going so far as to propose a universal law called The second law of information dynamicsbased on a previous theory of his called The principle of equivalence of mass, energy and information.

