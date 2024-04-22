April 23, 2024

Anker's 8-in-1 charging station comes in at its lowest price yet

Len Houle April 22, 2024 2 min read

A cluttered office can easily hijack your focus, and here's why Anker's Qi2 Certified MagGo Magnetic Charging Station (8-in-1) It can be useful. It's small in size, but it can quickly free up space by replacing a large portion of your chargers while also serving as a sturdy phone holder. It's normally priced at $99.99, but now through 4:45 PM PT / 7:45 PM ET on April 28, you can get the charger for an all-time low of $69.99 ($30 off) at Amazon And Langerhans (With promo code WS7DV2GPRWSL).

The orb-shaped fast charger can deliver up to 15W of power to MagSafe-equipped iPhones — specifically iPhone 12, 13, 14, and 15 models — while serving as a versatile power strip that can charge up to seven other devices. It supports up to 67W of total power output and comes with a pair of USB-C and USB-A ports, as well as three AC outlets that let you power external monitors, lamps, and other devices.

Apple may have just released its latest laptop last month, but Best Buy is already taking a $100 discount on the entire M3-powered laptop MacBook Air 13 inch Lined up. You can now purchase the base model with 256GB of storage For $999 Or 512GB configuration Starting from $1,199.

The latest MacBook Air 13 keeps the same design and many of the things we loved about the previous model while benefiting from some added tweaks. It continues to offer MagSafe charging and two Thunderbolt 4 ports, for example, along with all-day battery life. However, this time it's equipped with a faster 6GHz band and Apple's new M3 chip, which boosts performance a bit. Multitasking is now easier too, as the Air can power up to two external displays – instead of just one – when the laptop lid is closed.

