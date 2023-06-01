June 1, 2023

A new “quasi-moon” has been discovered near Earth and has been traveling alongside our planet since 100 BC

Cheryl Riley June 1, 2023 2 min read

Scientists recently discovered an asteroid that aligns with Earth during its annual journey around the sun.

Dubbed 2023 FW13, the space rock is considered a “quasi-moon” or “semi-satellite,” meaning it orbits the sun in a similar time frame as Earth does, but is only slightly affected by our planet’s gravity. It measures 50 feet (15 meters) in diameter—roughly the equivalent of three large SUVs parked on the bumper. During its orbit around the Sun, 2023 FW13 also orbits Earth, 9 million miles (14 million kilometers) from our planet. For comparison, the moon It has a diameter of 2,159 miles (3,474 km) and lies within 226,000 miles (364,000 km) of Earth at its closest point in its orbit, according to NASA.

