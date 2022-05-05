A new UN mission to evacuate civilians from Assoc

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: Five of them are ready to investigate war crimes in Ukraine. Judicial officials from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand have spoken with the Attorney General of Ukraine about ways to investigate alleged crimes, the U.S. Justice Department said. Six leaders “Discussed the coordination of their efforts to hold war criminals accountable for crimes committed in Ukraine”The ministry said in a statement.

: Despite the ceasefire being announced last night, Fighting continues at the Azovstal plantThe last pocket of resistance is located in the port city of Mariupol, which is controlled by Russian forces.

: Vladimir Putin reaffirms during interview with Israeli Prime Minister That “The Russian military is always ready to ensure the safe evacuation of civilians (from the Azovstale factory in Mariupol).” Russian forces have reportedly declared a three-day humanitarian ceasefire last night.

: As a reminder, Israeli Foreign Minister Yaïr Lapid slammed the comments of his Russian Foreign Minister. Heels had spoken yesterday. “Minister Lavrov’s remarks are at once outrageous, unforgivable and a terrible historical error.”He later denounced the diplomatic leader of the Jewish state in a brief statement.

: Apologies for the controversial comments. Russian President Vladimir Putin has apologized to Israeli Prime Minister Naphtali Bennett. Question: The words of his diplomatic leader Sergei Lavrov confirming yesterday that Adolf Hitler had “Jewish Blood”. The prime minister accepted President Putin’s apology for Lavrov’s comments and thanked him for clarifying his stance on the Jewish people and the Holocaust.The statement said.

: A new UN The convoy was heading towards the Azovstal factory, the last part of the Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol, to evacuate civilians trapped there, the United Nations announced.

You can now help Ukraine with a single click. Volodymyr Zhelensky announced in the afternoon Launch of an online grudging site.

: காலை Bomb blasts this morning in Mariupol. The ceasefire imposed by the Russians to allow the establishment of humanitarian corridors was not respected. Franceinfo @ infofrance2 @ infofrance3 https://t.co/3zSUDzet0W



: Our special correspondent in Mariupol, Luke Lacroix, was able to see for himself in the video posted on his Twitter account the continuation of the Russian bombings in the city.

: Russian presidential spokesman assures press, Humanitarian corridors at Azovstal metallurgical plant site “Worked” For the expulsion of civilians from the last pocket of the Ukrainian opposition in the strategic port of Mariupol.

: “The United States, the United Kingdom and NATO continue to share intelligence data with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Moscow today accused the West of delaying the end of the war in Ukraine by providing aid to kyiv.

: United24 @ U24_gov_ua We have launched a global initiative. Is an online fundraising platform in support of its 1st component. Other projects and projects will be added soon. Donate from any country in 1 click. Let’s win together! # United24 #thepoweroffreedom https://t.co/notUt1P3ZF



: “In one click, you can help our defenders, save our citizens and rebuild Ukraine.”, Says President Volodymyr Zhelensky in an English video posted on Twitter. This site is called United24.

: President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the launch of a flatForm of crowdfunding to help Ukraine.

Darmanin nominee, Le Maire and Dupont-Moretti nominees … Ministers’ plans for Assembly elections clear this morning. Follow our lives.

According to our Special Correspondent, The ceasefire decided by the Russian military was not respected this morning. Accuses the Ukrainian military of wanting its enemy “Destroy” The last defenders of the Azovstel factory.

: Kyiv confirms that fighting continues at Azovstel Steelwork in Mariupol. “Russian occupiers are busy trying to block and destroy Ukrainian divisions in the Azovstal region.” The Ukrainian military blames.

: In the industrial city of Lycitansk, besieged by Russian forces, citizens rallied themselves to face water and food shortages. Reported by our journalists Farida Nuar and Fabian Kosset in eastern Ukraine.

: According to Luc Lacroix, Special Envoy of French Television in Mariupol, the ceasefire was not respected on the spot. His team hears the shell noise.

: France’s Minister for Environmental Change, Barbara Pompey, said this morning at franceinfo “Hope” About adoption “By the Weekend” EU ban on Russian oil, despite objections from some member states. “I have faith. It is natural for discussions to take place because some countries are more dependent on Russian oil than others, so we should try to find solutions for them to get into these barriers.”Said.

Decisive day for the Socialist Party. On the verge of explodingPS submits an agreement with La France insoumise and left-wing forces to its National Council this evening. “No submission” to the rebelsOlivier Farrell, the party’s number one, defended himself this morning.

: In Brussels, talks on new sanctions proposed by the European Commission are slipping. Many countries, such as Hungary and Slovakia, refuse to grant their treaty. Negotiations are expected to continue this weekend.

: Moscow makes its muscles flexible. Russia said last night that its military had simulated a nuclear-capable missile in the Kaliningrad region of Russia. Was about “Electronic Startups”On imaginary goals.

: This is one of the questions of this war: How did the Ukrainian army manage to eliminate so many Russian generals? According to New York Times, kyiv was able to benefit from information provided by US Services. Washington’s efforts include “Regularly focuses on determining the location and other details of the mobile headquarters of the moving Russian army”American newspaper writes.

Emmanuel Macron received his preparation from climate experts last night “Ecological Planning”. Objective: To think “To Implement Environmental Planning” He promised his second termElysee said.

