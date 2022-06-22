June 22, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

President Zhelensky says the Russian military is simply destroying and killing 15 civilians, including an 8-year-old child, near Kharkiv.

Rusty Knowles June 22, 2022 2 min read

The Ukrainian swimmer, whose father is at war, won bronze on the world stage

It remains to be seen whether Ukrainian swimmer Mikhail Romanoz will win a bronze medal in the 800-meter freestyle at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday.

Romanzuk’s father is fighting in eastern Ukraine, where Russia denies full military control of the region, almost four months after it began its invasion.

“He’s in a difficult situation, it’s a difficult time.”Swimmer Romanzuk did not dare to give details for fear that his father would find out his whereabouts. “It is not possible for them to connect to the network because the Russians can search everything”He explained. But every morning he sends me [un message] That he is well. ⁇

Romanzuk, 25 – he still plans to run the 1500m and then the 10km and 5km open water races – almost never made it to Budapest. “My mind must go to war to defend my home”, He explained. Said Romanzuk. “We decided there was nothing I could do with the gun. For me, it’s good to continue training and do better than I do. “The swimmer finished bronze in the 800m and silver in the 1500m at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. “Through my swimming, I can tell the whole world about the situation in Ukraine.”

As training facilities in his country were destroyed by the war in his country, Mikhail Romanzuk was invited by German swimmer Florian Welbrock – who finished second to American Bobby Fink in the 800m – to join him in training in Germany.

See also  Fighting draws closer to the Chevroletonets, the regional governor says the situation in the city is 'very difficult'

“It was hard because, mentally, you’re at war, you only read the news and you only get three or four hours of sleep.”He agreed. “I’m very proud of all the Ukrainians. That’s all I can say. I’m proud of the people, the government, the president.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

A military plane has crashed on the border with Ukraine

June 21, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

China seeks to consortium with G7 “to overtake small group”

June 21, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Cape Verde declares itself to be in a state of social and economic emergency

June 21, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Raksha Bandhan Trailer: Akshay Kumar’s family drama seems very old. Watch

June 22, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Watching the violent death of a very giant star is rare

June 22, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Mets notes: Scherzer, Degrum, Miguel

June 22, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Why Kaliningrad, Russia’s foothold in Europe, could be the next flashpoint in its war against Ukraine

June 22, 2022 Frank Tomlinson