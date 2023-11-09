November 9, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A recent attack on an Orcas boat has led to a yacht sailing into the Strait of Gibraltar

A recent attack on an Orcas boat has led to a yacht sailing into the Strait of Gibraltar

Frank Tomlinson November 9, 2023 2 min read

A yacht sank after being attacked by a pod of killer whales for 45 minutes, a sailing company said, in the latest attack on a boat by marine mammals this year.

Polish tour operator Morskie Mile – which means “nautical miles” – said in a Facebook post that its yacht Grazie Mamma II was attacked while sailing in the Strait of Gibraltar between Spain and Morocco on October 31.

The company said that the whales attacked the boat’s rudder, causing severe damage and a leak. Despite the captain’s attempt to move the boat to the nearest port, and a rescue attempt in which the Moroccan Navy participated, the yacht sank near the entrance to Tangier Med Port, about an hour’s drive east of Tangier.

The company said in a statement quoted by the Polish network NBC News that the boat crew was not injured. The same statement was posted on the company’s website by company owner Lech Lewandowski.

“For us, this yacht was everything that was great about offshore sailing,” he said.

“Long-lasting friendships were formed on board. We sailed this yacht through the most beautiful places in Europe and the Atlantic archipelago, trained many yacht captains, discovered the beautiful and the unknown, tasted the specialties of the Mediterranean and sailed, sailed, sailed,” Lewandowski continued.

The company said it plans to honor upcoming cruise bookings with “Friends Yachts.” Future voyages will take place in the Baltic Sea, Norway, Italy and the Canary Islands, according to the company’s website. A single trip can cost PLN 1,800 ($432).

Recommended

In May, it emerged that killer whales were responsible for attacking and sinking three boats in southern Europe. Encounters between killer whales and humans have increased since 2020. Researchers saybut no human deaths have been reported.

See also  Britain will send 14 of its main battle tanks and more weapons to Ukraine

Increased orca activity has spawned a slew of memes online this year, with some claiming to have joined “orca wars” alongside killer whales.

In September, a Russian boat on a round-the-world trip sank after a prolonged attack by small sharks.

Patrick Smith is a London-based editor and correspondent for NBC News Digital.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Syria: The United States carried out air strikes in eastern Syria targeting a weapons storage facility belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and Iranian-backed groups.

November 9, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
4 min read

UN Secretary-General says deaths in Gaza show something “wrong” in Israeli tactics

November 9, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

China is ready to improve relations with the United States “at all levels”: Vice President

November 8, 2023 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

3 min read

Wynonna Judd responds after fans expressed concern about CMA Awards performance: ‘I was so nervous’

November 9, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Astronomers have just discovered a radio signal that is 8 billion years old

November 9, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Matt Ulrich, the former Colts Super Bowl champion, has died at the age of 41

November 9, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could have a big advantage over the iPhone 15 Pro Max – meet the Galaxy AI

November 9, 2023 Len Houle