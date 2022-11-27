November 27, 2022

The SpaceX Dragon CRS-26 cargo ship seen in space with the blue Earth below.

A SpaceX Dragon cargo ship docks at a space station to deliver solar arrays, seeds, and more

Cheryl Riley November 27, 2022

SpaceX’s newest Dragon X cargo ship arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) early Sunday (November 27) to deliver tons of new supplies, new solar wings and even some ice cream for the orbiting lab.

robot Dragon spacecraft It docked with the orbiting laboratory on Sunday around 7:39 AM EDT (1230 GMT) as both spacecraft sailed high over the Pacific Ocean.

