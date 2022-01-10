According to Copernicus, 2021 will be the fifth warmest year on Earth

Lac des Brenets, in Doubs, September 20, 2018. FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

Copernicus, the European Earth observation service, says in a report released on Monday, January 10, that 2021 has entered the first 5 warmest years on record.

In addition, seven years between 2015 and 2021 “Clean” Confirms the progress of global warming with previously unrecorded concentrations of hot, greenhouse gases, Copernicus notes.

If 2021, 2020 and 2016 are not eliminated, the warmest years will be in the first place, it has suffered the devastating effects of climate change: exceptional and deadly heat waves in North America and the south of France. ‘Fire in Europe, catastrophic Canada or Siberia, spectacular cold in Central America or heavy rainfall in China and Western Europe.

Despite being dragged down by the weather event La Nina, 2021 has yet to be recorded, and according to Copernicus, the average temperature was 1.1 ° C to 1.2 C higher than the pre-industrial period (1850-1900), which is a measurable scale. Warming caused by greenhouse gas emissions linked to human activities.

On an annual average, 2021 is slightly ahead of 2015 and 2018, completing the top 5 spots.

Greenhouse gas concentrations are not reached

Objective of the 2015 Paris Agreement – to control global warming “Clearly” Below 2 ° C, and if possible control the rise to 1.5 ° C – so it is still dangerous.

“It’s a reminder of the need for us to move towards effective and decisive action towards a sustainable society and to reduce carbon emissions.” Carlo Puntembo, director of the Department of Climate Change in Copernicus, underscored this.

The agency measures new record concentrations in the atmosphere of greenhouse gases produced by human activity by 2021 and is responsible for global warming.

CO 2 , So far the main cause of global warming and it mainly comes from the combustion of fossil fuels and cement production, which, according to the data, reached a record high of 414.3 parts per million (ppm). “Preliminary” Of Copernicus.

“Nail in the Planet Coffin”

By 2020, despite a slowdown in activity due to the Govit-19 epidemic, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO, a United Nations specialized agency) has measured this concentration to be 413.2 ppm, 149% higher than the previous one. – Industrial status.

Copernicus also monitors the release of methane, a greenhouse gas more powerful than CO 2 , But it does not last long in the atmosphere, of which about 60% are of human origin (fluorescent agriculture, paddy cultivation, landscaping, the rest coming from natural sources such as the Beatlands).

They have too “Will continue to increase in 2021 (…), Reaches unprecedented maximum average, According to the European Agency, emphasizes that this increase has no origin “Not fully understood”.

At 26e The Conference of the Parties (COP26), convened by one hundred nations in Glasgow (Scotland) in November. “Try” The goal is to reduce methane emissions by 30%. A goal that could make the repeated slogan in Glasgow even more realistic, if it is accomplished, “Keep it alive [l’objectif de] 1.5 degrees “.

Emissions reduction commitments made by countries, including those declared in COP26, are leaving the world on the path of 2.7 C warming, which is a desirable level “Disaster” By the United Nations.

During this conference on climate change, the WMO already announced that 2015 would be the hottest year on record for seven years, and therefore warned that global climate is entering. “Unknown land”.

“This is a new warning about what we are doing to our planet [et] We really need real action to reduce emissions. “Sir Brian Hoskins, Director, commented on Monday Grantham Institute for Climate Change at Imperial College London. Pointed out that “It’s hard to say something new every time you see a new nail stuck in the coffin of the planets.”.