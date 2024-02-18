According to Kiev, the Russian army continues its offensive beyond Avdiivka

The Russian offensive continues. Russian troops are launching several offensives in eastern Ukraine while trying to advance beyond Avdiivka, the Ukrainian military said on Sunday, February 18, a day after Kyiv forces withdrew from the industrial city. According to Dmytro Likovi, the department's military spokesman, Russia “Trying to seriously develop its attack” In the Donetsk region. Ukrainian soldiers thus “rejected” 14 strikes near the village of Lastochkayne, less than two kilometers from the northern districts of Avdiivka, and 23 strikes in the Mariinka region to the south, the sector's commander, Gen. Oleksandr Tarnovsky, detailed in a telegram.

Kyiv accused Moscow of executing two Ukrainian prisoners of war. “Russians Show Again Their Disregard for International Humanitarian Law by Shooting Two Ukrainian Prisoners of War”, in a message published on Telegram on Sunday, announced the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They released a short black-and-white video shot from a drone, in which we can see a soldier in a trench shooting two soldiers who were closest to him and offered no resistance. However, this video could not be independently verified.

Beijing assures kyiv it will not sell “lethal weapons” to Russia. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured China to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba “No sale of dangerous weapons to conflict zones or parties to conflict”refers to Russia, according to a press release issued Sunday by Chinese diplomacy. The two spoke on Saturday on the sidelines of a security conference in Munich, Germany.

Ukraine is a According to Vladimir Putin, “a question of life and death”. For the West, “It's an improvement on their tactical position. But for us, it's our destiny.”, the Russian president announced in an interview published on social networks on Sunday. He judges that he is “important” For Russians and foreigners “To understand our mindset, to understand how sensitive and important what is happening around Ukraine is for our country.”

Two deaths In Kramatorsk after the bombing. A Russian strike hit homes in this town in eastern Ukraine. The rescue team removed the body of a woman born in 1977 from the rubble. Also, a 23-year-old youth announced as regional governor.