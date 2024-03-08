Activists distort the image of Balfour, who supported the Jewish homeland

A pro-Palestinian group was dismembered and spray-painted Century-old portrait of Arthur James Balfour At Cambridge University on Friday, they defaced a painting of the British official whose 1917 pledge to support “the establishment of a national home for the Jewish people in Palestine” helped pave the way for the founding of Israel three decades later.

Palestinian Action Group He said in a statement The destruction of the image at Trinity College in Cambridge was intended to draw attention to “the blood of the Palestinian people that has been shed since the issuance of the Balfour Declaration,” especially in light of the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

A spokeswoman for Trinity College, whose alumni include King Charles III as well as Balfour himself, said in a statement on Friday that the college “regrets the damage caused to the image of Arthur James Balfour during public opening hours” and that it had informed police. . A Cambridge Police statement said officers were at the scene to investigate a report of “criminal damage”.

The Palestinian Labor Organization published a video clip of a demonstrator first spraying the painting, painted by Philip Alexius de Laszlo in 1914, with red paint and then cutting it with a sharp tool. The group's statement said that Balfour had abandoned the Palestinians' homeland — “a land that he had no right to give up” — leading to what it described as decades of oppression.