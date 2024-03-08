What is the month of Ramadan and how do Muslims celebrate the holy Islamic month?

CAIRO (AP) — Observant Muslims around the world will soon unite in a ritual of daily fasting from dawn to sunset as the holy month of Ramadan begins. For Muslims, it is a time of increased worship, charity and good deeds. Socially, he often brings families and friends together for festive gatherings over iftar meals. The month of Ramadan is followed by the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The month of Ramadan this year comes as the latest Israel-Hamas war he have Thousands of Palestinians were killedand left a large part of Gaza in ruins and established Humanitarian catastrophewith many Palestinians there, especially in The destroyed northern region, Scrambling for food for survival. Some Muslims are thinking about how to remain attentive to the plight of Palestinians during Ramadan, including by making donations, saying prayers, or incorporating Palestinian traditional symbols into how they celebrate the holy month.

When is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar; Month cycles through seasons.

The beginning of the month traditionally depends on the sighting of the crescent; This year, the first day is expected to be on or around March 11.

Islamic societies may begin the month of Ramadan on different days, due to multiple announcements by Islamic authorities around the world on whether the crescent moon has been sighted or the use of different methodologies to determine the beginning of the month.

Why and how do Muslims fast?

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with faith, prayer, zakat, and Hajj.

Muslims see different meanings and lessons in fasting.

It is considered as an act of worship to achieve God-conscious piety and one of submission to God. Religious people see benefits that include practicing self-control, developing gratitude, getting closer to God, and feeling poor and hungry.

Daily fasting during Ramadan includes abstaining from all food and drinks. Not even a sip of water is allowed from dawn until sunset before breaking the fast at a meal known as “Iftar” in Arabic. Those who are fasting are also expected to refrain from bad deeds, such as gossiping, and from accumulating good deeds.

Muslims typically flock to mosques to perform congregational prayers and devote more time to religious meditation and reading the Qur’an, the Islamic holy book.

Charity is one of the characteristics of the month of Ramadan. Among other ways of giving, many are seeking to provide breakfast to those in need, distribute Ramadan boxes filled with basic food items, hand out warm meals along with things like dates and juice, or help set up free group meals.

Muslims eat a pre-dawn meal, called “suhoor,” to hydrate and nourish their bodies before the daily fast.

Are there exceptions to fasting?

Yes. There are certain exceptions to fasting, such as inability to fast due to illness or travel. Those who cannot fast due to temporary illness or travel must make up the missed fasting days later.

What are some cultural and social traditions associated with Ramadan?

Muslims are ethnically and racially diverse and not all Ramadan traditions are rooted in religion. Some customs may cross borders, while others may vary across cultures.

Many social rituals focus on gathering and socializing after the daily fast. Some Muslims decorate their homes, place Ramadan-themed tableware and centerpieces, or crowd Ramadan markets and bazaars.

In Egypt, the most populous country in the Arab world, Ramadan is usually a festive time.

Colorful lanterns, in different shapes and sizes, hang from children's hands and decorate homes or entrances to buildings and stores. Ramadan songs can be played to welcome the month. So-called Ramadan tents, which include food and entertainment, appear to meet the needs of gatherings.

The soundscape of Ramadan in Egypt traditionally includes the pre-dawn drumming of a “mesharati” who wanders through the neighborhoods, calling out to the faithful, sometimes by name, to wake them up for the suhoor meal.

New TV shows, group meals

The lineup of new TV shows is another program of the month in some countries, and advertisers compete for viewers' attention.

In various regions, some Muslims worry that this month is being commercialized, and that the focus on decorations, TV shows, picnics or lavish iftars, especially in the age of social media, could detract from the religious essence of Ramadan. Others feel that balance can be achieved and that such rituals, if done in moderation, form part of the month's festive spirit.

In Indonesia, the most populous Muslim-majority country, Ramadan rituals vary across regions, with some influenced by local cultures or other religious traditions.

Thousands of villagers living on the slopes of Mount Merapi in Central Java welcome Ramadan with Nyadaran, a Javanese ritual influenced by Hinduism and Buddhism that includes visiting, cleaning and decorating the graves of ancestors.

People in Indonesia's ultra-conservative Aceh province slaughter animals during Myogang celebrations. The meat is cooked and shared in a communal feast with family, friends, the poor and orphans.

Hundreds of residents of Tangerang, a city outside the capital, Jakarta, flock to the Sisadani River to wash their hair with rice straw shampoo and welcome the month of fasting with a symbolic spiritual cleansing.

After evening prayers, many boys and girls across the island of Sumatra march through the streets. They carry torches and play Islamic songs.

In India, home to more than 200 million Muslims who make up a large minority in the country, stalls dotting many streets sell things like dates, sweets and freshly cooked foods. At night, some neighborhoods in New Delhi become lively as Muslims head to mosques to pray.

Some Indian Muslims also visit holy shrines dedicated to Sufi saints and decorated with lights and colorful flowers.

In the United States, home to a variety of Small but growing The gathering of Muslim residents in mosques and Islamic centers when possible to break their fast and pray provides many Muslim families with a sense of community. Some Muslims also organize or attend interfaith iftars.

Some great Retailers in the United States She started serving food to shoppers during Ramadan, and selling items like Ramadan decor.

___

Associated Press writers Ninick Karmini in Jakarta, Indonesia, and Sheikh Saliq in New Delhi contributed to this report.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP cooperation With The Conversation US, funded by Lilly Endowment Inc., the AP is solely responsible for this content.