Ancient human relatives buried their dead in caves, a new theory claims

In 2015, scientists reported a startling discovery from the depths of a cave in South Africa: more than 1,500 fossils of an ancient, never-before-seen species of hominin.

Called Homo naledi, the creatures were short, with long arms, curved fingers, and a brain about one-third the size of modern humans. They lived at the time when the first humans roamed Africa.

Now, after years of analyzing surfaces and sediments in the evolving underground cavern, the same team of scientists is making another delightful announcement: Homo naledi—despite their small brains—buried their dead in graves. They lit bonfires to light their way down the cave, and marked the graves with inscriptions on the walls.

The discovery that small-brained hominins did human-like things was profound, said Lee Berger, a paleoanthropologist at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg and leader of the project. He suggests that big brains are not necessary for sophisticated types of thinking, such as making symbols, cooperating on dangerous expeditions, or even recognizing death.