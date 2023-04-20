Advance Wars 1 + 2: Reboot Camp physical release has a reversible cover art

Nintendo has been incredibly busy this week with all kinds of Switch-related announcements, and if news like a new Xenoblade Chronicles amiibo and Indie World Showcase weren’t enough already, they’re also reviving a pair of Game Boy Advance classics on Friday.

Yes, in case you let your mind slip, Advance Wars is back this week in the 2-in-1 game version Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp. It includes both the original GBA titles released in the West and enhances them with new graphics, voice acting, and more.

If you needed an extra incentive to get your hands on the physical release, it’s been revealed that the game will include a reversible cover. Nintendo Switch subreddit user ‘waveformAn image of their Australian version of the game. As previously revealed, there is the standard art (orienting the first game’s box art) and the other side looks like a throwback to the second game, Black Hole Rising.

If you haven’t yet decided if the remake is for you, be sure to read our full Nintendo Life review. We said it was a delightful re-imagining of two classics and offered a very timeless experience.