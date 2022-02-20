After an interview with Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron exchanged views with Volodymyr Zhelensky.

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: Marine Le Pen Put forward proposals So “we will not end in a war”. That is what the candidate of the National Rally wants “Ukraine is a buffer country” Between Russia and NATO “International Neutral Government”.

I ‘Last chance interview Lasted until 1h45 between Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin, Elysée. This is a last-ditch effort to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine, where tensions are rising in the East. Follow our lives.

The Olympics conclude today with a traditional closing ceremony Antennas of French televisions. Is here too A balance in numbers In this Olympics.

Queen Elizabeth II Favorable to Govt With “mild” signs, Buckingham Palace announces.

: Fears of Russian military invasion of Ukraine are high. To avoid a military confrontation, diplomatic talks intensified. On the ground, tensions have been rising in eastern Ukraine, where, since 2014, the Ukrainian military has been waging a covert war against pro-Moscow separatists. We explain to you How the Donetsk and Lukansk regions became a center of tension.

: Emmanuel Macron talks with Vladimir Putin about the situation at 1h45 Ukraine. Elysee said the president was now talking on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky.

: Hello Jean-Sebastien R.. France is less dependent on Russia’s gas than its European neighbors. If we import 99% of our natural gas, Russia is not our only option. “Our first supplier is Norway, which accounts for more than a third of imports. Russia is second only to 17% of our supply sources.”Note Western France Francis Perrin, Director of Research at the Institute of International and Strategic Relations.

: What is our gas relationship with Russia?

: “We know very well that we have to deal with a head of state [Vladimir Poutine] One who does not hesitate to bad faith, pressure and threat.

: “We cannot be mere spectators. (…) What is not possible at the NATO level can be done at the United Nations level.”

Asked about BFM TV In the wake of possible European intervention in the event of an invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Christian Toubra wants the EU to move within the framework of the United Nations.

: Boris Johnson says London and Washington will block Russian companies “Trading in Pounds and Dollars” In the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, an interview was aired BBC. London, which has been accused of missing out on Russian money flowing through its soil, is stepping up its tone. “It will strike very hard”The British Prime Minister warns.

Left side rally. After the former minister Health Marisol TouraineThis is former Prime Minister Elizabeth Cuiko’s way of joining Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel Macron’s entourage JDD.

: Belarus announces that joint military exercises with Russia in its territory, which were due to end today, will continue due to deterioration. Tensions in Ukraine Neighbor. “In view of the increase in military activity near the border (…) and the deterioration of the situation in the Donbass, the presidents of Belarus and Russia have decided to continue troop inspections.”Belarus mentions the Ministry of Defense in its telegram account.

: Emmanuel Macron’s meeting with President Putin began at 11 a.m. as planned, Elysee confirms. The dialogue aims to avert a major war in Europe at a time when Westerners fear a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The debate sets in “Last possible and necessary efforts to avert a major conflict in Ukraine”According to Elysee. Follow our lives.

: “Russians are not crazy enough to invade Ukraine”Pascal, a Frenchman living in Kiev, believes in his role, Francinebo interview. The latter does not want to change anything in his habits: “There is no doubt that we are stopping our lives because of threats.”

: “Putin must end the tension and confusion. “

The French diplomat expressed his fears JDD. “There are a significant number of offensive Russian forces around Ukraine, which enables rapid and brutal intervention in Ukrainian territory at any time.”



: European union Warns Against one “Manipulation” Some information. EU member states and the United States firmly believe that Moscow is looking for an excuse to invade Ukraine, with incidents of violence on the ground and misinformation being spread by allies.

: Westerners cannot proceed indefinitely “An Olive Branch” As Russia raises Tensions on the border with Ukraine, Announces Charles Michael. “The big question is: does the Kremlin want a conversation?”; Munich questioned the President of the Council of Europe at the Security Council.

: Boris Johnson says Russia is getting ready “What will be the biggest war in Europe after 1945?”At a time when Westerners are more fearful than ever about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “All signs indicate that the project has already begun”Says the British Prime Minister BBC. “People need to understand the cost of human lives that could befall not only the Ukrainians but also the Russians.”

: The Ukrainian military yesterday announced the deaths of two of its soldiers, the first victims of this new conflict, citing several ceasefire violations. But in the villages on the Russian border, “We’re not scared anymore, we’m used to it.”. Report.

: Vladimir Putin reiterates that the Atlantic Transnational Coalition will not honor the 1990 promise not to unite the countries of Central and Eastern Europe to justify current tensions. We explain to you Why this statement is exaggerated.

: For its part, Kiev is now calling on its Western allies to stop all politics “Pacification” Washington and Kiev have accused Moscow of amassing 150,000 troops on the eastern Ukrainian border. Russia Could launch an attack on Ukraine “any time”, Says the White House again. Joe Biden today called for a rare meeting of the National Security Council dedicated to the crisis in Ukraine.

When a group of special envoys from France 2 with the Ukrainian Interior Minister went on a rampage yesterday, their group was the target of a bomb attack. Report.

Left side rally. After the former minister Health Marisol TouraineThis is the case of former Justice Minister Elizabeth Cuico Join Emmanuel Macron, announcing Emmanuel Macron’s entourage JDD.

Finland won the Olympic ice hockey title for the first time in its history, beating Russia in the men’s final (2-1) under the neutral flag in Beijing.



Meteo France Back to class Two days after Hurricane Eunice caused significant damage in the north, Pas-de-Calais, Somme and Seine-Maritime, there was an orange alert with strong winds this evening.