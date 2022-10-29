146 killed and 150 injured in stampede during Halloween celebrations in Seoul

The victims were caught in gangs in Itaewon district, where large numbers of people gather for Halloween celebrations.

Terrifying scenes in the middle of the night Halloween In Seoul. Blue body bags strewn across the macadam of the main avenue of Itaewon, the nightlife district of the South Korean capital. Costumed revelers clatter between dozens of flashing ambulances as they pile into the center of the play to evacuate victims of the deadly stampede. At least 146 people have died and 150 have been injured, according to the latest official report released by authorities.

Firefighters in the South Korean capital first reported dozens of people suffering heart attacks in central Seoul’s Itaewon district. In South Korea, rescue officials talk about a heart attack until a doctor officially declares a person dead. A fire department spokesperson said 140 ambulances have been sent to the scene to treat the victims.

This year’s Halloween celebrations will be the first since the Covid-19 pandemic in which South Koreans have been forced to wear masks outdoors. “A large number of people have been killed due to tramplingA fire official in the South Korean capital said. “It happened in this alleyBehind the imposing Hamilton Hotel, one of the uniformed police blocking access to the heart of the district explains. “Access is restricted until tomorrow while the investigation is underwayHe adds.

Heart massage

In these winding alleys at the foot of the hill, according to the evidence collected on the spot, a crowd of good-natured revelers was suffocating. Photos released by the Yonhap news agency showed more than a dozen people lying in a street, with rescuers performing heart massages on some of them, as police cordoned off the crowd with security cordons. According to video footage posted on social networks, about twenty bodies were covered with sheets or blankets, and rescuers did not attempt to revive them. Other victims were taken out on stretchers to ambulances. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has called for hospitals to be ready to rescue the injured, the presidential office said.

“I was scared. I was briefed and it took us a long time to extricate ourselves from the crowd“Le Figaro, bus, a Turkish student, her cheeks still flushed with makeup, comes to her senses in a kebab shop with several guys.”Fortunately, our friends were unhurtAdds the young lady. “There’s a lot of death tonightDanny describes waiting on the sidewalk for a friend who works at a bar while roaming Main Street dressed as Snow White or a vampire, sometimes tipsy, in the light of flashing ambulances.

The evening began in a jovial mood as crowds flocked to this main thoroughfare in Yongsan District from sunset to celebrate Halloween for the first time since health restrictions were lifted. According to several Cheoliites interviewed, the crowd was bigger than previous celebrations. “Don’t come, there are many people. I’m leaving hereJuliana explained to her group of friends that the situation was dire at around 10:30pm local time.