May 27, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

“Ageless” Pavelski saves the Stars in Game 4 of the West Final

dallas – Time seems to be catching up Joe Pavelsky.

At 38 years, 318 days, the forward became the oldest player to score an overtime goal in a playoff game to keep the Dallas Stars alive with 3-2 win Against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at the American Airlines Center on Thursday.

Pavelski won it in a power play at 3:18 in 1 time from the left standoff circle for his ninth goal of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The record was previously held by Chris Kunitz (37 years, 241 days), who did it for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators in Game 7 of the 2017 Eastern Conference Final.

“You live in the moment and try to create what you can. They are very interesting games to play and great opportunities to keep playing,” said Pavelski.

Video: VGK @ DAL, Gm4: Pavelski once PPG in overtime

Dallas got the power to play in the extra period when Vegas was the defenseman Bryden McNab They were punished for going too far Tay DeLandria At 2:28. Pavelski capitalized and earned the Stars their first win in five additional games this postseason, including the first two of the Conference Finals.

It was Pavelski’s 73rd goal in a playoff game, the most among active players and tied for 13th on the NHL’s all-time list with Dino Ceccarelli.

“He’s ageless, you know? What do you say about him?” Stars coach Peter DeBoer said. “I’ve watched this movie over and over again. [It] He never grows up, but he lives for those moments, and he wants to be in those situations. It almost always delivered every time.”

See also  Arsenal sign USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution

Dallas trails 3-1 in the best-of-7 series and will try to avoid elimination again in Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).

“We haven’t had the most success in overtime,” Pavelski said. “It was still a moment when we wanted to attack, we had the chance and we wanted to go. There was a little bit of pressure there for us. Think once the penalty happens, you know it’s a great opportunity to create more of it, get some looks. It probably wasn’t the cleanest.” [power play] Too early to start, but we took a tweak or two back and found a bit of space. It was definitely good to see that person enter.

“They’ve won two games in overtime over us. It’s been a pretty tight series, so we just need to keep going with that kind of mindset. There’s been a lot of sacrifice from the players, great blocks along the way and key saves and basics out there tonight. We have to.” To go out and do it again.”

Much like DeBoer, the Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger He wasn’t surprised to see Pavelski deliver another moment.

“who else?” Oettinger said.

