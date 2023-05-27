Coventry City and Luton Town live match! Watch the tournament final, the result

It’s third to fifth in terms of right to go into the Premier League when the sport’s richest game takes center stage on Saturday.

Luton Town take on Coventry City on Saturday as we learn if there will be a Hatters or Sky Blues in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Coventry have been out of the Premier League since relegation at the end of the 2000–01 season, while Luton Town have not been in the top flight since before the Premier League era.

In 2018 Luton and Coventry were both in the fourth tier of English football. Now they are both one win away from the Premier League.

So yes, the English football craze extends beyond the Premier League.

Luton Town finished off their win over Sunderland over two legs, trailing 2-1 after 90 minutes, while Coventry scored the only goal in their second-leg draw with Middlesbrough at Riverside. Coventry City vs Luton Town Live Score, Updates: Goal! Luton took the first five shots of the game and now one has managed to find the back of the goal. It was Jordan Clarke who dominated home in the 23rd minute to put the Hatters ahead! Luton Town, 1-0 an opportunity! It’s Elia Adebayo, who assisted the opener, who couldn’t get a very good chance right, as Luton look to put an early grip on the final. Still 1-0, 30. The shots go 9-0 in favor of the Hatters but the total xG is still less than 1.00. Coventry have to get up, but they’ll probably take half the time at the moment. See also Royce Lewis has been diagnosed with a ruptured ACL again, to undergo end-of-season surgery The eleventh shot of the game is for Coventry, a high shot that goes off target. Unbalanced and improbable, but Coventry hopes this is a sign they have entered into the affair; Soon after, the rush failed but in Luton’s third. First half: Luton Town 1, Coventry City 0 – (Clark 23 degrees) the other half: Coventry have more of the ball and they build from the end of the first half, but Luton look good in their system despite conceding some set-pieces. Good news about a seemingly frightening injury to Luton star Tom Lockyer: Goal! And Sky Blues is on the same level! It’s the Brazilian-born young Dutch international Gustavo Hammer who owns it so well, though the playmaking comes from star performer Victor Giocres. It’s all now at Wembley! 1-1, 66 A dangerous free-kick in injury time for Luton after a highly questionable foul, but fate ensures that this kick does not end in ignominy. Are we heading for sanctions? The extra time in the depths is almost certainly downtime. xG is basically even after 90 minutes, as are shot attempts, and anything can happen when it comes to the No. 20 berth in the 2023-24 Premier League season. End of the 90th: Coventry City 1, Luton Town 1 – (Clark 23 degrees, Hummer 66 degrees) infection! USMNT guard Ethan Horvath stopped for treatment 11 minutes into the first frame of overtime, which was otherwise an unsettled period. Looks like he’s going to try to keep going despite going down to the pitch after a long goal kick. See also Natila Dzalamidze: Russian-born tennis player changes nationality to avoid ban at Wimbledon End of the first period: Coventry City 1, Luton Town 1 – (Clark 23 degrees, Hummer 66 degrees) Not much going on there. nerves? Can anyone take over history in the next 15 years or will we go into the pens? No aim! Joe Taylor scored for Luton from a bad giveaway, but VAR, not used in the regular season, spotted a handball and the Hatters won’t win it here. We are going to a penalty shootout. End of the second period: Coventry City 1, Luton Town 1 – (Clark 23 degrees, Hummer 66 degrees) Horvath was the USMNT penalty shootout hero in the CONCACAF Nations League against Mexico, while the well-travelled Ben Wilson was between the sticks for Coventry. here we are… Managers and star players Luton Town manager Rob Edwards left rivals Watford in November and the risky maneuver has paid off for the coach and the club. Viktor Gyokeres is the club hero with 21 goals and 11 assists as well, Gustavo Hamer was also great. Coventry City manager Mark Robins has been with the club since 2017 and has been up to date. Carlton Morris leads the way with 20 goals, while Alfie Doughty and Tom Lockyer have also been key players, with Lockyer scoring in three of the Hatters’ last four games. Championship schedule, how to watch, and updates datesFinal: Saturday, May 27 at 11:45 a.m. ET

updates: across the scoreboard NBCSports.com

How do you watch: ESPN+

