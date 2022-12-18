JD Martinez Dodgers deal

Los Angeles needs to add a left-handed batter, preferably in the outfield. If the Dodgers don’t add a center fielder in the market, look for them to add a cornerback and rely on Betts to handle some of the responsibilities in the center field. Now that Dansby Swanson is reported to be as well Headed to the cubsIt is becoming increasingly likely that Gavin Lux It will be the starting point for next season.