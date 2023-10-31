Dick Brehmer, a Twins television broadcaster for 40 years, is retiring to become an ambassador for the team

The Twins could have a brand new TV home next season with Bally Sports North’s contract expiring.

They will definitely have a new TV voice in the play-by-play.

Dick Bremer, who has voiced the Twins for the past 40 seasons, will leave the broadcast booth and join the team’s front office as a special assistant, the Twins announced Tuesday.

He retired as the longest-serving television broadcaster for one team in Major League Baseball.

Brehmer’s new role will include being the team’s representative at Twins community and fan events.

His departure from the cabin comes at a time of general uncertainty. The Twins are evaluating their broadcast options for next season as Diamond Sports, the parent company of Bally Sports North, works through bankruptcy. Their 12-year contract with Bally Sports North, which paid them nearly $55 million in 2023, expires at the end of this season.

“In those 40 years, I’ve broadcast 4,972 Twins games. Over the last year or so, I thought it would be really nice to reach 5,000 games. Then, I thought to myself, how selfish would that be,” Bremer said in a press release. Broadcasting should never be about the broadcaster. It should always be about the game and the people playing it.

“I hope to prove in my final season that I still have the fastball, which is a goal I set when I started with the Twins in 1983.”

In the statement, Dave St. Peter, Twins president and CEO, said, “What I am most grateful for is Dick’s character – a visionary, smart, true professional who excelled at bringing fans’ attention and passion to the broadcast booth.” “.

Brehmer, 67, was born in St. Paul and raised in Dumont, Minnesota. He began his Twins broadcasting career with Spectrum Sports from 1983-85, and his journey reflects the many iterations of Twins broadcasting.

After a year’s absence, he returned to the staff in 1987 and stayed on the call as the Twins’ television rights passed through Twinsvision, Midwest Sports Channel, Fox Sports North, Victory Sports and Bally’s. Brehmer served as MSC for Ted Robinson from 1989 to 1992, then took over as lead television play-by-play voice in 1993 when Robinson left for the San Francisco Giants.

“I honestly felt like I would never get a chance to play Twins baseball again,” Bremer said in a 2013 Star Tribune profile while talking about 1986. “I did everything I could to pay the bills, hoping that I could be involved with them again. I know it sounds corny, but I think I was meant to do it.”

Bremer was inducted into the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2013, and he could easily join the Twins Hall of Fame one day as well.