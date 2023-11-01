The Raiders are firing coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler

ESPN News Services3 minutes to read

the The Las Vegas Raiders have fired coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler, the team announced late Tuesday night.

“After much consideration of what the Raiders need moving forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave,” owner Mark Davis said in a statement. “I want to thank them for their hard work and wish them and their families the best.”

The Raiders plan to hire running backs coach Antonio Pierce as their interim head coach, sources tell ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Assistant General Manager Champ Kelly will assume the interim role following Ziegler’s departure.

Davis offered no further comment when contacted by ESPN.

The moves come one day after the Raiders’ 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions on “Monday Night Football,” dropping the team to 3-5 on the season.

McDaniels is in his second season leading the Raiders after signing a six-year contract in January 2022. He has more than four full years left on the deal that Las Vegas is committed to paying.

McDaniels finished his Raiders tenure with a 9-16 record and no playoff appearances, the third-worst record of any Raiders coach with at least 25 games played.

McDaniels was hired after the 2021 season when Davis opted not to keep interim coach Rich Bisaccia on the job full-time even after he led the team to a surprise playoff run.

McDaniels and Ziegler were aggressive in their first offseason, trading first- and second-round picks for Davante Adams, giving a big free agent contract to defensive end Chandler Jones and extending the contracts of Derek Carr, Maxx Crosby, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow.

But those moves did not lead to positive results on the field as McDaniels was never able to build the potent offense that Davis expected when he hired him and struggled to win games.

The Raiders lost a record five games after leading by double digits, including a 20-0 halftime lead in their home debut against Arizona in the biggest collapse in franchise history. Las Vegas lost to Indianapolis in the Colts’ first game with Jeff Saturday as interim coach after never coaching above the high school level and then lost to Baker Mayfield and the Rams two days after Mayfield joined his new team.

McDaniels benched Carr late last season and ultimately cut him in the offseason, giving the Raiders no return for the quarterback who ended up getting a $150 million contract from New Orleans.

McDaniels brought in his former New England protégé, Jimmy Garoppolo, as the new starting quarterback and the offense took a nosedive, becoming the first team since 2009 to score fewer than 20 points on offense in each of the first eight games of a season.

The last two weeks have been particularly humbling as Las Vegas lost 30-12 to Chicago and former Division II rookie quarterback Tyson Baigent, and then Monday night’s loss looked completely inept in Detroit.

Information from The Associated Press is included in this report.