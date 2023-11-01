Central Michigan is allegedly investigating photos showing Michigan employee Connor Stallions on the sideline at the opener

Central Michigan is investigating allegations that suspended Michigan analyst Connor Stallions was on the sideline for the season opener on the road against Michigan State, according to espn. The man who resembles Stallions appears to be standing on the sideline wearing CMU gear in photos circulating on social media.

The school did not learn of the photos until Monday, Central Michigan athletic director Amy Fullan said in a statement. The athletic department is collecting the facts surrounding the incident. The Stallions were allegedly on the sidelines scouting and illegally stealing signs from rival Spartans. The Michigan State-Central Michigan game took place on Friday night, while Michigan opened its season against East Carolina a day later with the Stallions on the Wolverines’ sideline.

“We became aware of these images late yesterday, and we are in the process of determining the facts surrounding them,” Fullan said. “As this process is ongoing, we have no further comment at this time.”

The Michigan employee did not have a public bypass, which is relatively common. Instead, it looks like Stallions has a pass labeled “VB” for a visit to the bench. These credentials are only given to opposing teams’ coaches, trainers and staff. He was also wearing Central Michigan gear that appeared to be team-issued. It is unclear how Stallions gained access to these resources.

The Chippewas were playing Tuesday night, earning a 37-31 win over Northern Illinois to move to 5-4 on the season. After the game, Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain spoke about the investigation surrounding “the sign-stealing guy.”

“Obviously we’re aware there’s a photo with the guy stealing the signs,” McElwain said. “Our staff is doing everything they can to get to the bottom of it. We were not aware of it at all. I certainly am not condoning it in any way. I know his name was not on any of the passes. Which was [given] Outside. Now we keep tracking it back and tracking it again and trying to figure it out.

“But it’s in good hands with our people, and again, there’s no place for that in football.”

Stallions suddenly found himself at the center of a large-scale investigation into illegal sign theft. The Stallions allegedly created and maintained a network of employees and contractors to electronically record the sidelines of future Michigan opponents to steal signs. Records show the Stallions purchased and distributed tickets at 12 Big Ten stadiums, along with multiple venues College football Playoff opponents.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has He denied knowledge The process will cooperate with the NCAA investigation. Harbaugh is also locked in A.J Separate NCAA investigation Regarding misleading investigators and illegal recruitment during the Covid-19 period.

