Falcons name Taylor Heinicke as starting QB vs. Vikings

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will start veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke over Desmond Ridder on Sunday.

“Just for this week with all the variables and doing what is best for this week, Taylor will play this week,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday.

Smith noted this isn’t necessarily a long-term decision but said Ryder is healthy and will enter this week as the No. 2 quarterback.

“There are a lot of variables,” Smith said. “It’s kind of where we are right now, getting ready to play the Vikings. Really our focus is on the short term and that’s what gives us the best opportunity. This is not a big statement forever.

The Falcons (4-4) face Minnesota (4-4) on Sunday in Atlanta. Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell said the Vikings will start rookie quarterback Jarren Hall after Kirk Cousins ​​suffered a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon.

Ridder has the most turnovers in the league thanks to seven fumbles and six interceptions. He has turned the ball over seven times in Atlanta’s last three games.

Heinicke, who has started 25 games in a six-year career, relieved Rider in the first half of last week’s game against the Tennessee Titans and led four scoring drives totaling 20 points as the team gained 253 yards. Ryder was 8 of 12 for 71 yards in the first half and led eight drives totaling 89 yards and three scores.

The team began a concussion check on Ridder in the first half but stuck with Heinicke after Ridder was cleared. Rader, who was selected in the third round of the 2021 draft, started 12 games in Atlanta. He ranks 15th in the league with 1,701 yards and has six touchdown passes.

“We know what Taylor can do,” wide receiver Khadaryl Hodge said. “He’s a good guy, a good leader, he played well. Taylor’s been in the league for 10 years, I saw him in Washington. He’s a good player for sure. We have a next man up mentality. Whatever it is, we all have to come together as a team and make things work.” .

