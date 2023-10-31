Source says Bears Jaylon Johnson is seeking a trade before the deadline

espn1 minute read

The Chicago Bears have given cornerback Jaylon Johnson permission to seek a trade before Tuesday’s deadline, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Johnson recently requested to be traded after not being close to reaching a new agreement with the Bears last week, the source told Fowler.

Johnson is now among the most talented players available. Veteran defensive backs Kevin Byard and JC Jackson have already been traded this offseason before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

The San Francisco 49ers are among the teams linked to Johnson, who is set to become a free agent after this season.

If the last-place Bears (2-6) can’t trade Johnson, they could use their franchise tag next year on him.

Johnson noted last week during an interview with Chicago radio station 670 The Score that contract negotiations with the Bears are “starting to heat up” but also acknowledged that “a lot of different things could happen” when asked about the possibility of a trade.

Johnson, 24, has 18 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in six games this season, his fourth with the Bears. The 2020 second-round draft pick appeared in 45 career games with Chicago, recording 143 tackles and three interceptions.