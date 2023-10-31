October 31, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Source says Bears Jaylon Johnson is seeking a trade before the deadline

Source says Bears Jaylon Johnson is seeking a trade before the deadline

Joy Love October 31, 2023 1 min read

espnOctober 31, 2023 at 09:29 AM ET1 minute read

The Chicago Bears have given cornerback Jaylon Johnson permission to seek a trade before Tuesday’s deadline, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Johnson recently requested to be traded after not being close to reaching a new agreement with the Bears last week, the source told Fowler.

Johnson is now among the most talented players available. Veteran defensive backs Kevin Byard and JC Jackson have already been traded this offseason before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

The San Francisco 49ers are among the teams linked to Johnson, who is set to become a free agent after this season.

If the last-place Bears (2-6) can’t trade Johnson, they could use their franchise tag next year on him.

Johnson noted last week during an interview with Chicago radio station 670 The Score that contract negotiations with the Bears are “starting to heat up” but also acknowledged that “a lot of different things could happen” when asked about the possibility of a trade.

Johnson, 24, has 18 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in six games this season, his fourth with the Bears. The 2020 second-round draft pick appeared in 45 career games with Chicago, recording 143 tackles and three interceptions.

See also  Saquon Barkley will not sign the franchise before the Giants offseason program begins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Sources say the 76ers agree to trade James Harden to the Clippers

October 31, 2023 Joy Love
4 min read

ACC unveils 7-year football roster for new 17-team league

October 31, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Packers’ Rashan Gary agrees to a 4-year, $107.5 million extension

October 30, 2023 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint, is turning on the paparazzi again

October 31, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

In 1952, 3 stars disappeared from the night sky. What happened to them?

October 31, 2023 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Source says Bears Jaylon Johnson is seeking a trade before the deadline

October 31, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Destiny 2 players who were stunned by Bungie have fired Michael Salvatore, its famous composer

October 31, 2023 Len Houle