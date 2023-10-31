Sources say the 76ers agree to trade James Harden to the Clippers

espn2 min read

The best of James Harden’s 2022-23 season with the 76ers Relive James Harden’s best moments from last season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

the The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a trade to send guard James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to sources, the Clippers are sending Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, multiple picks and a trade to Philadelphia. Along with Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev are headed to Los Angeles as part of the deal.

Harden, 34, requested a trade in June when he picked up his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season. During a promotional appearance in China in August, he called 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a “liar” several times, and admitted earlier this month upon his return to the team that their relationship was beyond repair.

Harden has yet to play for Philadelphia this season, though he was on the bench with his teammates during Sunday’s game, wearing jeans and a green jacket, after participating in the 76ers’ pregame walkthrough and video session.

Harden was expected to participate in the team’s training on Tuesday at the Camden, New Jersey, facility.

Harden, a 10-time All-Star, has been one of the league’s best players over the past decade, winning three titles and the 2018 league MVP award. He led the league in assists last season.

Harden, who grew up in Southern California and starred at Artesia High School in Lakewood, has expressed a desire to be traded to the Clippers. The move reunites him with Russell Westbrook, his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate.