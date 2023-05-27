Kenny Pickett: QB’s SUV was stolen and recovered

An arrest has been made for the reported theft of an SUV owned by Steelers’ Kenny Pickett. Steelers playbook also recovered in car, Steelers QB car stolen: Watch the breaking news report in the video above, and Action News 4 of Pittsburgh obtained court papers for a man caught in the robbery Wednesday. Pickett was participating in a local event when the SUV, a 2023 Genesis, was stolen. Police were able to identify the suspect by running the plates on the suspect’s personal car, which he had left at the dealership after Pickett’s car was stolen. According to police, the Genesis was found near the Westmoreland Heritage Trail in Morrisville, where Gary Legler, the suspect’s neighbor, told us Pickett’s car was sitting near the suspect’s home, and the dealership sent someone to pick up the SUV. The representative then told the police, “Oh, the car was just sitting there, and he (the suspect) took it. And the owner has a book on the back, just personal info.” And come to find out, it’s Kenny Pickett’s car. It’s the Steelers’ back seat playbook. The Steelers told Action News 4 of Pittsburgh that a playbook was left in the stolen SUV. That evidence has since been recovered. Christopher Carter, 60, of Morrisville, is charged with theft, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.Action News 4 of Pittsburgh went to the Carter home to ask about the allegations, but no one answered the door.Stay with Action News 4 of Pittsburgh for updates.Download the WTAE mobile app to stay connected with breaking news.

Carlos Correa agrees to a $315 million deal with the New York Mets after a failed contract with the San Francisco Giants

See also Carlos Correa agrees to a $315 million deal with the New York Mets after a failed contract with the San Francisco Giants

An arrest has been made for the reported theft of an SUV owned by Steelers’ Kenny Pickett. The Steelers playbook was also recovered in the car.

Steelers QB car theft: Watch the breaking news roundup in the video above.

Action News 4 of Pittsburgh obtained the court papers for a man who was arrested in the robbery on Wednesday. Pickett was participating in a local event when his SUV, the 2023 Genesis, was stolen.

The police were able to identify the suspect by running the plates on the suspect’s personal car, which he had left at the dealership after Pickett’s car was stolen.

According to police, Genesis was found near the Westmoreland Heritage Trail in Murrysville.

Gary Legler, a neighbor of the suspect, tells us that Pickett’s car was sitting near the suspect’s home, and the dealership sent someone to pick up the SUV.

Legler says the rep told the police, “Oh, the car was sitting there, and[the suspect]took it. And the owner has a book on the back, personal info only.” And come to find out, it’s Kenny Pickett’s car. It’s the Steelers’ back seat playbook.”

The Steelers told Action News 4 of Pittsburgh that the playbook was left in the stolen SUV. This guide has since been recovered.

Christopher Carter, 60, of Morrisville, is charged with theft, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Action News 4 from Pittsburgh went to the Carter home to ask about the allegations, but no one answered the door.

Stay tuned to Action News 4 from Pittsburgh for updates. Download the WTAE mobile app To keep in touch with breaking news.