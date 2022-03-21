March 21, 2022

When and what channel to watch Michigan Basketball at Sweet 16

Joy Love March 21, 2022 2 min read

Michigan basketball Fans won’t need to stock up on caffeine as Wolverines face Villanova in the early game in the Southern District on TBS Thursday night.

The game between the Wolverines and the Wildcats will kick off at 7:15 p.m. from San Antonio, Texas. Perhaps UM fans should brace themselves against flashbacks at the last NCAA game between the two schools.

Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) hits the ball in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Championship at Ginbridge Fieldhouse.

Shaun Windsor:In frustration and sympathy, Joanne Howard’s recent journey reminds us of who we are

Michael Cohen:Michigan’s Newly Discovered Mini Basketball Squad May Be Helpful At Sweet 16

Michigan and Villanova have faced each other five times, and UM was going 2-3. The Wolverines’ win came twice during the regular season in December 1970 and November 2018, however. In the post-season, it was all about the Wildcats, as Nova defeated the #1 ranked Wolverines at the 1985 NCAA Championships and over Michigan at the 2018 National Championships.

