Captain Dee Chase Young will play off the injured list for the 49ers

Ashburn, Va. – Defensive end for the Washington Chiefs Chase Young He will play for the first time this season, more than 13 months after he suffered a right knee injury.

Young will play a limited role when the Leaders (7-6-1) play San Francisco (10-4) on Saturday. It’s a pivotal game for Washington, who are seventh and final in the playoffs with three games remaining.

“It is now,” coach Ron Rivera said, announcing Young’s return to the lineup.

Young tore his right anterior cruciate ligament and ruptured his patellar tendon in the November 14 game against Tampa Bay last season. The tendon rupture prolonged his recovery. There have been times in the past several weeks when the team, and Young, have been upbeat early in the week, only to cool off after several days of practice.

2 related

They wanted to see him push his leg with confidence, giving him the ability to take on hurdles and double entenders. But what they saw most was indecision. On Sunday, Young met Dr. James Andrews, who performed the surgery. Andrews told him the knee was fine.

At that point, Washington knew Young would almost certainly appear against the 49ers. They just wanted to take the week to make sure.

“Seeing Dr. Andrews was the last thing that got him over the hump,” Rivera said. “He trained with confidence. He showed us his willingness to stick that leg in the ground and roll it and plant it and chop it. He’s had a good week so we’re really excited about that.”

Rivera said Youth would be limited to approximately 12 to 16 takes.

On Wednesday, Young said, “Every day I feel like I’m getting better. Every day I feel stronger and more rested.”

Young returned to training on November 2 and was activated to the 53-man roster on November 21. Two days later, Young was asked what he would add when he returned.

Chase Young said.

He later said he could still impress in the limited shots.

“Shoot, 16 plays, one of them could be a play in the game, you just never know,” he said. “Whatever number of shots, I’ll be ready.”

Young was named the NFL Rookie of the Year in 2020 when he finished with 7.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries – including one for a touchdown against the 49ers. But last season, he only managed 1.5 sacks and forced fumbles before he got hurt.

He would return to the defensive line that fueled so much of Washington’s success. Defensive tackle John Allen He was named a starter to the Pro Bowl while a teammate tackled him Daron Payne (first variant) and the end Montez sweat (Alternative II) also got a mention.

“It’s not like we brought in a guy from the street and you have to fit him in,” defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina said earlier this month. “Chase has been here for three years. It’s nothing new. It’s just another tool. That’s all it is.”