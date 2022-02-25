Amanda Bynes petitions to end guardianship, with parental support

Actress Amanda Bynes is seeking to end her 9-year guardianship period, and she is doing so with the consent of her parents.

Bynes filed a petition Wednesday in Ventura County Superior Court in California to end guardianship of her person and property.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for March 22, according to the court’s schedule. Sixth page He was the first to report the news.

Bynes’ attorney, David Esquipias, said she believes her condition has improved and she no longer needs “court protection”.“

Bynes’ parents’ lawyer said they would not attend the virtual hearing but would support their daughter’s decision and would grant her request to end guardianship.

“The parents are happy and excited to have this good news,” attorney Tamar Armenak said in a phone interview on Friday. “The professionals say she is ready to make her own decisions and choices in her own life and they are very proud of her. They support 100 percent her decision to end guardianship.”

Bynes, 35, has been with her parents, Lynne and Rick Bynes, since 2013 amid drug abuse issues, controversial Twitter rants, and legal troubles.

Court documents state that over the past few years, Bynes has made great strides and “desires to live without any restrictions.”

The former “All That” star is currently attending the Fashion Institute of Design and Commerce in Los Angeles and has received it “Above average grades,” the documents indicate. In 2018, she earned an associate’s degree with honors in merchandise product development. Bynes is now pursuing her bachelor’s degree.

Since 2020, she has been living in what her lawyer described as a “women’s organized community” and last year moved into a condominium that provided independent living skills before the women lived on their own.

During her stay in the apartment community, Bynes underwent random toxicology checks, weekly apartment checks, and check-in with her case manager.

The manager said Bynes has consistently tested negative for illegal substances.

The actress has opened up about her struggles in A 2018 Interview with Paper. At the time, she said she had been sober for four years and thanked her parents for “really helping me get back on the right track.”

She said she was ashamed of her past behavior and felt lost After retiring from acting in 2010.

“I had no purpose in life. I had been working all my life and [now] She told the magazine, “I didn’t do anything. I had so much time on my hands that I was ‘getting up and baking’ and literally being stoned all day.”

In March 2020, the actress’s lawyer announced that she was Seeking a cure for ‘persistent mental health issues’. Two months later, Bynes wrote on Instagram that she is in a much better place and is looking forward to it Get certified by FIDM.

Bynes’ request to free herself from guardianship comes after three months Judge rules in favor of ending Britney Spears’ 13-year term After a controversial court battle with her father.