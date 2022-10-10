Amazon Sale: Prime Early Access Deals Live Report

refresh

If you want big bang for your buck, it wouldn't be much better than this bundle of products from Walmart that comes with a 15.6″ Gateway Notebook laptop, a protective carrying case, And the Wireless mouse, all for under $200. The laptop itself is not flabby either; The laptop features an 11th generation Intel Core processor for smooth performance, as well as a 128GB solid-state drive, 4GB of RAM, and up to 8.5 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Things are really starting to heat up at Amazon, with plenty of Prime deals that can make your head spin. Case in point: You can currently get the Amazon Fire TV Cube at 50% off, a deal that drops the streaming device down to just $60 if you're a Prime member. This means that you'll not only get hands-free streaming, 4K Ultra HD picture quality, and instant access to over a million shows and movies, but you'll also get these things at a record low price!

Lightweight, durable and fast TicWatch Pro 3 GPS offers some big bang for your buck if you're in the market for a new smartwatch. The Wear OS device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, smart health tracking, and can last up to 45 days on a single charge (in power-saving basic mode). Before tomorrow's sale, you can save $135 when you buy the smartwatch on Amazon now. Just make sure to click the Apply Coupon button below the price!

We've gotten really good at keeping track of files Best Chromebook DealsBut every now and then, a deal that simply stopped us in our tracks would appear. For example, take a look at this clearance offer from Best Buy that cuts $129 off the price of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3, a popular Chromebook with 10 hours of battery life, a super-fast AMD A6 processor, and an 11-inch HD display. All this in a machine that weighs just 2.42 pounds? Count us in.

If you're in the market for a new tablet, you don't need to wait for the Prime Early Access Sale to save some serious cash on Amazon. Right now, both the 32GB and 64GB versions of the Fire HD 10 tablet are available at half the cost through the retailer, a discount that makes them even cheaper than they've ever been! For less than $100, you get a tablet with an impressive 10.1-inch 1080p display, up to 12 hours of battery life, and an octa-core processor that delivers incredibly fast performance.

While we wait for the Amazon sale to finally launch, Walmart is already here with some of the best deals we've seen in months. Selling Walmart's competitor at the site level Running until October 13th, they're slashing prices on a lot of great tech, like this amazing 75″ Smart TV featuring enhanced Full Array LED technology, Perceptual Graphics and sound processing, and smart 4K upscaling so you always get the best viewing experience no matter what. you watch it. The TV is usually pretty steep at around $3,000, so Walmart drops $1,699 off the price. That's 57% off!

The OLED version of the Nintendo Switch has been out for a while, which means deals are more popular than ever. You can currently get one of these consoles from Amazon for just $297.66, which is $42 off the usual retail price. Will the price drop further when the official sale starts? Only time will tell, but in the meantime, we're very pleased with this budget-friendly deal. The console is the latest adapter to hit the market, coming with 64GB of internal storage, improved speakers, and a stunning 7-inch OLED display.

The Pixel 6a was already quite affordable at $449, but this Amazon deal sees $100 thrown in for the lowest price we've ever seen. Even with the free gift cards mentioned elsewhere on this page for the new Pixel 7, this phone is still pretty pricey. So if you're looking for something more budget-friendly, but still a good few years of software and security updates, the 6a is a great call.

Save $200 on Z Flip 4 Sorry, your sale price on Amazon isn't lowered yet as it's $53 more than this very tempting Best Buy offer on one of our favorite phones of the year. The price of the Flip 4 is $200 at the moment which is the best price we've seen without any kind of trade-in required. The Flip 4 makes some nice improvements over years past with a longer battery life, thinner hinge and better graphics. Pura Purple is all kinds of beauty too. If you want to check commercial offers or network offers, go to Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals Ronop.

Our bargain expert, Patrick, was putting together the best Pixel 7 pre-orders Since the phone was shown at the last Google event. The truth is that most of the best ones require you to replace an old device to get the best price. If you're looking to buy outright (and don't want to tie your soul to one of the expensive networks), this is a great opportunity to get a great deal on an unlocked device. Instead of money from phones, Amazon is offering a $100 Amazon gift card with the Pixel 7 or $200 on the Pixel 7 Pro that will be very easy to spend over the next few months, especially with Black Friday approaching next month. This is the best offer we can expect to see throughout Amazon's sale on new phones, but we expect to see older Pixels and offers on Samsung phones tomorrow as well.

Simply put, the Echo Show is a smart screen speaker that has all kinds of extra uses. Making video calls between other Echo Show devices is one of our favorites along with the basics like using the watch, timers, viewing photos, weather reports, or even syncing with the smart doorbell camera. This 5-inch model is a great value at $50 and is an excellent size for a bedside table. There is a larger 8-inch model, which may be a bit larger than the bed, but is fine on other surfaces around the house. It's usually $129, which is a lot compared to 5 inches, but today you can get it for only $70 at Amazon.

If you haven't checked out the world of smart speakers yet, this is an excellent deal. Or maybe you just need an extra Alexa speaker for one of the other rooms in your house? This is the latest release of the Echo Dot in a puck design, the newer models have a spherical design that sounds better honestly because these models can be touch muffled. If you don't mind spending $25 instead, you can get one of the full 4G models on Amazon sell echo.