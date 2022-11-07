AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Gets 27% Lower Price in China for a Limited Time

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Gets Big Discounts in China

AMD Zen4 desktop is up to 27% cheaper for a limited time.

Just a few days ago, AMD has been implemented New prices for Ryzen 5000 (Zen3) desktop CPUs from its official US store. However, it appears that AMD is now applying new pricing, although with limited time and only Chinese buyers, for the Ryzen 7000 series.

according to ExpreviewSome new Ryzen 7000 SKUs will get prices up to 27% cheaper before the popular “Singles’ Day” sales on 11.11. All four models will get a huge price cut that is also offered in bundles with compatible motherboards.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Limited Time Sales (Old → Promotional Pricing)

Ryzen 9 7950X: ¥5499 ($765) → ¥3,999 ($557) → ($208 / 27% cheaper)

Ryzen 9 7900X: 4,299 yen ($598) → 3,299 yen ($459) → ($139 / 23% cheaper)

Ryzen 7 7700X: JPY 2,999 ($417) → JPY 2,299 ($320) → ($97 / 23% cheaper)

Ryzen 5 7600X: 2,249 yen ($313) → 1,699 yen ($236) → ($77 / 24% cheaper)

A quick conversion shows that some Ryzen 7000 SKUs will get you up to 27% cheaper or will cost you $208 less. At launch, all Ryzen 7000 SKUs were more expensive than official US prices due to local sales taxes. However, this limited sale will bring down prices even below this level.

The flagship Ryzen 9 7950X will now cost 3,999 Yuan (just $557) after conversion. Even a 6 core 7600X CPU gets a 24% price cut to just $236 with live currency exchange.

AMD Ryzen 7000 JD Offer, Source: AMD JD Store

Of course, we don’t recommend buying expensive computers from abroad, especially with the cost of shipping and import taxes included, not to mention potential problems with warranty claims. However, AMD’s decision to lower the price of its 1.5-month-old series of CPUs remains interesting.

source: DinarAcross ExpreviewAnd the Tom’s devices





