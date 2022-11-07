LG’s amazing G2 OLED TV is $400 off before Black Friday

early Black Friday Deals It really does flow, which makes it one of the best times to get some of the best tech for less. It’s also a good time to consider upgrading your TV with some deals that make a good chunk of money off some The best TVs. If you are looking for a premium OLED TV, you are in the right place.

The Sony G2 OLED 55-inch TV is on sale for only $1,696 at Amazon (Opens in a new tab). That brings LG’s brightest OLED TV all-time low and $400 off its original $2,099 price tag. This deal is for a 55-inch model and the TV offers excellent picture quality with a very bright panel.

One of the main complaints about OLED TVs is that they are not bright enough. The LG G2 OLED TV changes this – it’s LG’s brightest OLED TV and has a Brightness Booster Max mode that works with the A9 processor to give a really bright picture.

in our area LG G2 OLED ReviewWe gave this amazing TV 4.5 out of 5 stars and said, “This is also the first OLED TV I’ve tested and it’s bright enough to recommend to people who will find themselves watching TV in a naturally lit room during the day.” So you will get the best image quality for any sports match even in the daytime.

The TV is powered by an A9 Gen5 AI processor that can automatically adjust picture settings based on what you’re watching. Another plus: the AI-enhanced sound quality is one of the most impressive OLED TVs we’ve heard.

There is also a new webOS version on this TV and it has a nice slim design with a bezel-less display.

Overall, at its full price, the LG G2 OLED TV makes a great purchase, but with this deal that cuts the price to the lowest we’ve ever seen, it will definitely save you a lot of money. It has a high score performance across the board which makes it one of the best TVs on the market this year.

