The best Prime Day deals on Google Pixel phones and Nest devices

Google will fully participate in Amazon’s Big Deal Days Prime sale through… A set of deals On the latest Pixel phones, along with Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel Watches, Nest Thermostats, and more. To begin with, Pixel 8 phones It’s available in a bundle with the Pixel Buds Pro starting at $700, giving you the earbuds for free. the Pixel 8 Pro It’s offered in a similar bundle with the Pixel Watch 2 starting at $1,000, again letting you get the latter for free.

Google also made a discount Pixel 7a smartphone, Pixel watch And Pixel Buds Pro Individually with a 40 percent discount on each. And along with some of the Nest savings we’ve seen previously, Google Nest thermostat Available for just $90, saving you 31 percent off the regular price.

Google Google’s new flagship Pixel 8 smartphone has just arrived, but it’s already available at a discount with the Pixel Buds Pro. $700 at Amazon

Google’s new flagship Pixel 8 features a smaller 6.2-inch display and body than its predecessor, along with a more rounded and compact design. It’s improved in terms of specs, with a new Tensor G3 chip, a brighter 1,400 nits display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a larger battery and an improved 50-megapixel (MP) camera. If you’re looking to pull the trigger, and are also eyeing some Pixel Buds Pro, you can Get both in a bundle starting at $700 — saving you a full $200 (22 percent).

Google Pixel 8 Pro (128) with Pixel Watch 2

The Pixel 8 Pro boosts the screen size, while offering improved photo and video features as well as a new temperature sensor and seven full years of software support. If the $100 higher price on the Pixel 7 Pro has given you pause, you can do so Get it now with Pixel Watch 2 For the same price of $1,000, saving you $350 (the price of the Pixel Watch), or 25 percent.

Google Pixel 7a – Unlocked Android Cell Phone – Smartphone with Wide Angle Lens and 24 Hour Battery – 128GB – Charcoal

If you’d rather pay less and don’t need a watch or earbuds, Google has you covered, too Pixel 7a phone priced at $400 (20 percent discount), as we saw yesterday. This is still the latest mid-range Pixel phone, and it offers great features like wireless charging and a 64-megapixel camera, along with a 90Hz OLED display, a Tensor G2 processor, and 8GB of RAM. The $400 price is the lowest we’ve seen, letting you get the best mid-range phone on the market at a significant discount.

Google Pixel Buds Pro – Noise Canceling Earbuds – 31 Hour Battery Life with Charging Case – Bluetooth Headphones – Android Compatible – Charcoal

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are on sale in no less than six colors for $120 (40 percent off the regular price of $200) — again an all-time low. They’re well-reviewed across the board and made it onto our list of the best earbuds. These are the best wireless earbuds Google has ever made, with deep, punchy bass, decent ANC performance, near-perfect touch controls, wireless charging, and more. If that’s still too much and you don’t need noise cancellation, then… Pixel Buds A Series On sale in four colors for just $60 for a savings of 40 percent.

Google Pixel Watch – Android Smartwatch with Fitbit Activity Tracking – Heart Rate Tracking – Matte Black Stainless Steel Case with Obsidian Active Band – LTE

Google’s original Pixel Watch combines Samsung and Fitbit technology in a clean, beautiful design. It’s just been replaced by the Pixel Watch 2, which offers better battery life and improved fitness tracking, but it’s still a beautiful, powerful wearable. It is now at an all-time low, at… $210 for the Wi-Fi version (40 percent discount) and $260 for the LTE model (35 percent discount).

Google Nest Thermostat – Smart Thermostat for Home – Programmable Wi-Fi Thermostat – Ice

If you’re looking for smart home products, Google has you covered there too. The Google Nest Thermostat is on sale for just $90 (31 percent off), which is close to the lowest prices we’ve seen. It lets you control your heating and cooling from anywhere, suggests adjustments to help you save money, and in some cases, can qualify you for rebates from your utility provider. Business programming is easy with Google Nest Hub And other smart screens such as Echo display.

The Nest Doorbell (battery) is a popular item because it is easier to install than any wired doorbells. As with cameras, it will send you alerts when you have a visitor and you can chat with them through your phone and the built-in speaker and microphone. If the regular price of $180 gave you pause, this is it Now on sale for $120.

Meanwhile, the Nest Cam Outdoor features a weather-resistant design so you can mount it outside your home, along with expanded night vision to better detect outdoor intruders. It’s for sale Only $120Or $60 off the regular price of $180. Finally, the Nest Cam indoor camera is designed to blend in with your home, with a range of colors, a built-in stand, wall mount, and hinge, and it’s available now On sale for $70 Or 30 percent off the regular price.

