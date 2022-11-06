Video: Digital Foundry Technical Analysis of Persona 5 Royal On Switch

participation in Nintendo Live on me

Persona 5 Royal It was released on the Nintendo Switch last month and tech experts have now put every console version of the game to the test. So how does the Switch version hold up? First, it is a full-featured version of the game, without any basic cuts. Even loading times are fast.

There are areas where the game has been a hit though. Texture accuracy and texture assets are “significantly degraded” – especially compared to the PlayStation 4 version. Shadows are also not entirely noticeable. Aside from that, the texture accuracy is still “mostly good” but there are some cuts.

In terms of resolution, in docked mode, the game is displayed at a resolution of 1440 x 810, which is just over 720p, and in portable mode it is 960 x 540. In portable mode, players can expect a slightly “blurry” experience and a lower resolution than other Atlus flagship titles. On the Switch, which mostly targets 1280×720.

As for performance, on the Switch, you can expect a locked frame rate of 30fps in both portable and vertical mode. Digital Foundry sums up the Switch port as “less than ideal” – with the main criticism pegging its “sub-par” image quality. In general, there are no “bad ports here”.

