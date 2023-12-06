iOS 17.2 will enable next-generation Qi2 wireless charging on iPhone 13 and 14

Apple, which usually plays it safe when it comes to new standards, already surprised us with Qi2 compatibility on the iPhone 15, but it turns out Cupertino has more up its sleeve. As I spotted it 9to5Mac And some users, release notes for iOS 17.2 RC (Release Candidate) It is stated that this update adds “Qi2 charger support for all iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models.” This means the iPhone models mentioned should support up to 15W of wireless charging using Qi2-certified chargers, though the release notes have yet to confirm power specifications. We’ll be able to find out when iOS 17.2 will be released to the general public – likely within a few days.

Until now, the 15W input into these iPhone models has only been possible through MagSafe-certified chargers, while cheaper MagSafe-compatible chargers are limited to 7.5W. With identical Qi2 performance, consumers will be offered more affordable options when it comes to 15W wireless chargers, as manufacturers won’t need to pay Apple’s premium to get MagSafe certified.

The Qi2 was first announced at CES 2023, and its highlight is its MagSafe-like fast wireless charging standard – even for Android devices. This uses a “magnetic power profile” to ensure compatibility across phones and chargers. While the maximum output is currently 15 watts, future iterations will “significantly” raise charge levels beyond 15 watts, according to the WPC (Wireless Power Consortium). We’ve been told to expect a slew of Qi2-compatible accessories — including some from Anker — to arrive by the holidays, and I’m sure they’ll also become a topic at CES 2024 next month.

