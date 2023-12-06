December 6, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

iOS 17.2 will enable next-generation Qi2 wireless charging on iPhone 13 and 14

iOS 17.2 will enable next-generation Qi2 wireless charging on iPhone 13 and 14

Len Houle December 6, 2023 2 min read

Apple, which usually plays it safe when it comes to new standards, already surprised us with Qi2 compatibility on the iPhone 15, but it turns out Cupertino has more up its sleeve. As I spotted it 9to5Mac And some users, release notes for iOS 17.2 RC (Release Candidate) It is stated that this update adds “Qi2 charger support for all iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models.” This means the iPhone models mentioned should support up to 15W of wireless charging using Qi2-certified chargers, though the release notes have yet to confirm power specifications. We’ll be able to find out when iOS 17.2 will be released to the general public – likely within a few days.

Until now, the 15W input into these iPhone models has only been possible through MagSafe-certified chargers, while cheaper MagSafe-compatible chargers are limited to 7.5W. With identical Qi2 performance, consumers will be offered more affordable options when it comes to 15W wireless chargers, as manufacturers won’t need to pay Apple’s premium to get MagSafe certified.

The Qi2 was first announced at CES 2023, and its highlight is its MagSafe-like fast wireless charging standard – even for Android devices. This uses a “magnetic power profile” to ensure compatibility across phones and chargers. While the maximum output is currently 15 watts, future iterations will “significantly” raise charge levels beyond 15 watts, according to the WPC (Wireless Power Consortium). We’ve been told to expect a slew of Qi2-compatible accessories — including some from Anker — to arrive by the holidays, and I’m sure they’ll also become a topic at CES 2024 next month.

See also  Materials you redesign in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides for the web

This article contains affiliate links; If you click this link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Looking Glass Go is a foldable 3D display that fits in your pocket

December 6, 2023 Len Houle
4 min read

GTA 6: Trailer for the new game revealed after an online leak

December 5, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Thieves return Android phone when they realize it’s not an iPhone

December 5, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

5 min read

Rippled gravitational waves from black hole mergers could help test general relativity

December 6, 2023 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Yankees Acquire Alex Verdugo – MLB Trade Rumors

December 6, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

iOS 17.2 will enable next-generation Qi2 wireless charging on iPhone 13 and 14

December 6, 2023 Len Houle
3 min read

LIVE – War in Ukraine: About forty Russian drones neutralized overnight.

December 6, 2023 Rusty Knowles