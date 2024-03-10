March 11, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

An almost intact dinosaur skeleton was found, and the Frenchman kept it a secret for two years

An almost intact dinosaur skeleton was found, and the Frenchman kept it a secret for two years

Cheryl Riley March 10, 2024 2 min read

This is a guy who has no problem burying secrets, because he's French Damian BochettoHe's been sitting on a huge one — dinosaur-sized, literally — for nearly two years.

The 25-year-old says he found the dinosaur bones in May 2022 while walking his dog in the woods near his hometown of Crozey in southern France. The thing is, Damien didn't just find one or two giant bones… he discovered a nearly intact 70 million year old Titanosaur skeleton!

Dinosaur 70 million years old

Damian said France Blue The discovery was completely dumb luck. “While walking the dog, a landslide on the edge of the cliff exposed the bones of various skeletons,” he said.

Dinosaur 70 million years old

As for why he has remained relatively silent about his amazing treasure, he said he wanted to give paleontologists time to excavate the entire skeleton before looters and dinosaur enthusiasts overrun the site. The fossil is now on display at the Croze Museum.

Titanosaur

Incidentally, titanosaurs were plant-eating dinosaurs known for their very long necks, and they lived during the Cretaceous Period, which lasted from 145 million to 66 million years ago. Scientists say the largest titanosaurs were about 85 feet long and weighed 70 tons.

In other words… it gives Fred Flintson's Pronto Crane to the quarry. You know – the one who was slipping to completion every day.

Speaking of jobs, Damian left his job in the energy sector after discovering dinosaurs and is now pursuing a master's degree in paleontology. We can tell he's got his thesis paper in the bag!

See also  Artificial intelligence reveals a stunning, high-resolution view of M87's supermassive black hole

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

SpaceX is targeting a Starlink launch Sunday night from the Cape, records show

March 10, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Opposites attract, likes repel? Scientists overturn the basic principle of physics

March 10, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Uncovering Quantum Gravity – Scientists crack the cosmic code that puzzled Einstein

March 9, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

LAPD braces for anti-Israel protesters to try to disrupt the Oscars

March 10, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

An almost intact dinosaur skeleton was found, and the Frenchman kept it a secret for two years

March 10, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

LSU vs. South Carolina Live: Players ejected after near-fight

March 10, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Nvidia has been sued by authors over the use of artificial intelligence for copyrighted works

March 10, 2024 Len Houle