This is a guy who has no problem burying secrets, because he's French Damian BochettoHe's been sitting on a huge one — dinosaur-sized, literally — for nearly two years.

The 25-year-old says he found the dinosaur bones in May 2022 while walking his dog in the woods near his hometown of Crozey in southern France. The thing is, Damien didn't just find one or two giant bones… he discovered a nearly intact 70 million year old Titanosaur skeleton!

Damian said France Blue The discovery was completely dumb luck. “While walking the dog, a landslide on the edge of the cliff exposed the bones of various skeletons,” he said.

As for why he has remained relatively silent about his amazing treasure, he said he wanted to give paleontologists time to excavate the entire skeleton before looters and dinosaur enthusiasts overrun the site. The fossil is now on display at the Croze Museum.

Incidentally, titanosaurs were plant-eating dinosaurs known for their very long necks, and they lived during the Cretaceous Period, which lasted from 145 million to 66 million years ago. Scientists say the largest titanosaurs were about 85 feet long and weighed 70 tons.

