Android 12L for Surface Duo is now available with a new user interface and more

It’s finally here! After months of waiting, Microsoft released the big Android 12L update for the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2, which features an updated user interface that includes Microsoft’s Fluent design language in many areas of the system, such as the notification shade, the Settings app, and the Microsoft Launcher activity feed.

Android 12L for Surface Duo It also introduces a new Pen menu feature, which works similarly to the Pen menu in Windows 11 by clicking the top button on the Surface Slim Pen 2 to reveal a quick launch panel for four apps of your choice. The new stylus menu in Android 12L also shows your stylus’ battery percentage.

A big feature in this version is the polishing of the user interface and consistency with the current design language of Windows 11. Several areas of the operating system, such as the notification pane and the multitasking switch, now include blur effects, and many gesture gestures have been updated to look more fluid and integrated with Microsoft Launcher .

Of course, all the Android 12L improvements are here as well, including wallpaper color highlighting, more privacy controls, microphone and camera usage indicators, and more. Interestingly, Microsoft is not adding the Android 12L taskbar experience to the Surface Duo.

update is 3.2 GB for Surface Duo 2 And the 2.6 GB for Surface Duo 1.

(NB: If you have a Surface Duo 1 branded AT&T, you may have to wait a few days for this update to be green-lit by your carrier.)

You can read more about the update On the official Microsoft blog.

Here is the official change:

It upgrades Android OS to Android 12L for foldable devices. For general information about Android 12, see Android 12 (Opens in a new tab) .

. Scenario titles described in the Android Security Bulletin – October 2022.

Fluent new user interface – redesigned Quick Settings And the Settings -Microsoft updated feed design, new acrylic system effects.

And the -Microsoft updated feed design, new acrylic system effects. Windows accent color patterns and dynamic themes based on the chosen wallpaper.

New wallpaper inspired by Windows.

Pen List for Surface Slim Pen 2.

Move a Microsoft Teams meeting via the time tool.

Improve battery usage and performance for Microsoft Teams by emptying devices.