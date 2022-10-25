October 25, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Android 12L for Surface Duo is now available with a new user interface and more

Len Houle October 25, 2022 2 min read

What you need to know

  • The big Android 12L version is now available from Microsoft for the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2.
  • It features a new user interface based on Microsoft’s Fluent design language.
  • There are also new animations and 3.2GB stylus features.

It’s finally here! After months of waiting, Microsoft released the big Android 12L update for the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2, which features an updated user interface that includes Microsoft’s Fluent design language in many areas of the system, such as the notification shade, the Settings app, and the Microsoft Launcher activity feed.

Android 12L for Surface Duo It also introduces a new Pen menu feature, which works similarly to the Pen menu in Windows 11 by clicking the top button on the Surface Slim Pen 2 to reveal a quick launch panel for four apps of your choice. The new stylus menu in Android 12L also shows your stylus’ battery percentage.

