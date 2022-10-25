iPhone 15 Pro models will feature an increase in 8GB of RAM, a USB-C port, and multiple camera improvements, according to Taiwanese research company TrendForce.



In today’s press release, TrendForce indicated that the iPhone 15 lineup will once again consist of four models and that only two Pro models will get Apple’s latest processor, as was the case with the iPhone 14 lineup. Users can expect the Pro models to be equipped with the A17 Bionic chip, while Standard models will stick to the A16 chip.

TrendForce predicts that the 15 Pro models will come with 8GB of more RAM to complement the A17 chip, compared to 6GB for the iPhone 14 Pro models. Standard models will likely continue to have 6GB of RAM.

Switching from Lightning to USB-C for iPhones is widely rumored to be like The European Union has passed a law Require such a change earlier this year.

In line with previous reports, the research firm expects the iPhone 15 Pro Max to feature a Telephoto lens with a periscope function, allowing 10x optical zoom or higher, compared to the current limit 3x. Pro models should have an upgraded main lens with an “8P” design, which will be an additional optical element to improve camera performance.

TrendForce says iPhone 15 models will still be equipped with Qualcomm’s 5G modem because Apple is not yet satisfied with the mmWave performance of its internal modem. The research firm believes that Apple will introduce its 5G modem in 2024.

Apple will likely announce the iPhone 15 lineup in September 2023.