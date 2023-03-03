Antoine Davis finished 3 points short of the NCAA record all-time scoring in a loss to Detroit Mercy

From the Detroit Mercy Athletics website:

Detroit – Alumnus Antoine Davis nearly hit a triple-double and finished with 38 points as the University of Detroit Mercy men’s basketball team advanced to the Barbasol Horizon League men’s basketball championship with an 81-68 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Tuesday.

The nation’s leading scorer not only scored 38 points on 14-of-27 from the field and 6-of-13 from three, but he recorded a career-high eight rebounds to go with a team-high eight assists and four blocked shots. He now has 3,642 points, 25 short of tying and 26 shy of breaking Pete Maravich’s NCAA record of 3,667. He also has 155 three-pointers on the year, tied for fourth in NCAA history and seven just short of the single-season mark 162 for Stephen Curry in 2007-08.

The Giants (14-18, 9-11 HL) will now head to top seed Youngstown State on Thursday in the Quarterfinals.

Alumnus senior Damizi Anderson scored 11 points with four rebounds, and senior alumni AJ Oliver had nine points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Freshman Marcus Tankersley scored a career-high 12 points with five rebounds and three steals, while Gerald Liddell had two points, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

Detroit Mercy led 41-36 just four minutes into the second period, but blew the game open with a 19-2 run over the next five minutes. The Purdue defense held Fort Wayne (17-15, 9-11 AH) to 0-of-7 from the field with two turnovers in that period, while the Titans were 7-of-10 with four of them from long range.

Oliver started the surge with a three steal from Davis and then Tankersley and Oliver hit the ball twice in a row, the latter fouled and made a free throw for the three game for a 48-36 lead. Anderson then hit three straight tackles to extend the rinse to 13 straight points and a 55-26 advantage with 11:48 left. After Purdue hit Fort Wayne 1 of 2 on the line, Anderson fell for another three and again the mastodons split before Davis’ team went up 60-38 with 10:20 remaining.

Detroit Mercy would never see their lead fall below double digits the rest of the way as the Mastodons made it within 12, 60-48, but Davis scored eight straight points to put them ahead by 20 points again at 68-48 by five points. minutes to go.

Both teams were very slow to start with Detroit Mercy being 1 of 7 and Purdue Fort Wayne being 2 of 7 in the first few minutes.

The game was tied at 16-16 midway through the period when the Titans were 8-0. Davis started with a triple and then Tankersley came up with a steal and layup before Davis made another triple to make it 24-16 with 7:59 to go.

The Mastodons cut it to three, 24-21, when Tankersley had another layup and Davis followed with one, fouled, and the free throw conversion resulted in a 29-21 advantage with 3:46 left. The lead rose to 10, 34-24, on another Tankersley bucket and three by Oliver with 2:09 left, and the Giants had a 34-26 margin at the break.

Detroit Mercy shot 47.5% from the field (29-of-61), 10-of-25 (40.0%) from three and 13-of-16 (81.3%) at the free throw line. The Giants also won by a total of 37-34 and had 10 steals, while holding Purdue to Fort Wayne to 38.3%.

The Titans and Penguins will depart at 8:00 PM Thursday at the Begley Center.

Game notes: