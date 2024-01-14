January 14, 2024

Apple asks San Diego Siri quality control team to move to Texas

January 14, 2024

Apple will merge its 121-employee San Diego team with one in Austin, Texas, and any employees who choose not to move could be laid off on April 26. according to Bloombergwhich reported that an Apple spokesperson confirmed that the team, which listens to recordings of Siri interactions to ensure it responds appropriately, “will have the opportunity to continue its role with Apple in Austin.”

The article notes that employees were surprised by the relocation, which Apple indicated would involve moving to another campus in San Diego by the end of January, instead of going to Texas. The company has reportedly told employees they can apply for other jobs within the company, although some doubt they are qualified for other roles at Apple in the city, and most do not plan to move.

This is to be expected given the suddenness, as it is practically certain that some will not be able to uproot suddenly. So their departure wouldn't be a layoff per se, but it's not far from it. Apple has mostly avoided layoffs as other companies have made significant cuts over the past two years.

For those who are moving, Bloomberg They will receive a $7,000 salary, he writes, while Apple will offer the others four weeks of severance plus another week from each year they worked, plus six months of health insurance. The San Diego team is reportedly listening to Siri recordings in multiple languages, including Hebrew, English, Spanish and Arabic.

