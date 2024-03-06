Apple confirms an impressive special offer for the MacBook Air

Updated March 5: Article was originally published on March 4

With launch Two new MacBook Air modelsApple is hoping you'll feel the need for speed and upgrade to these M3 laptops. But there's a much better offer lurking in the shadows of the store…

Apple's two new laptops are highly anticipated updates to the MacBook Air range. Aside from the obvious difference in displays, the 13-inch and 15-inch models are broadly similar in specs, with some choice in the larger numbers; If you choose an 8-core GPU or a 10-core GPU, you can get 8GB, 16GB, or 24GB of RAM; Storage options range from 256 GB to 2 TB.

Both the new laptops come with the Apple Silicon M3 chipset Increase in performance By 17 to 21 percent compared to the M2 chip.

Update: Tuesday, March 5: Zac Hall reports that Apple will finally offer consumers a dedicated feature for high-end macOS laptops for some time. The new M3 MacBook Air models can power two displays simultaneously, either the laptop display and an external display, or two external displays when the lid is closed. Given the tendency of many to dock their laptops while working and use external displays, keyboards and mice to operate their PCs, this ability to have a larger workspace has been a much-requested feature.

This feature will likely be built into Apple Silicon hardware, so this will always be a feature of the M3 MacBook laptops – and yes, this includes not just the two new M3 MacBook Air laptops but also the M3 MacBook Pro that launched late last year; The update will unlock this feature in macOS Sonoma 14.4 which is currently in testing.

Apple has a long history of supporting existing devices and bringing as much of the “modern experience” to older devices as possible, but in some cases it can't be supported. While many won't need the added potential performance, the simple act of adding another monitor is crucial. Surprisingly, this is the main difference between the current and previous Air Portable laptops.

It's here where there is a special offer if you want to find it. With the launch of the M3 MacBook Air laptops, the rest of the lineup is moving in stride to accommodate the new, more expensive options. When Apple released the M2 MacBook Air, it kept the M1 MacBook Air in its portfolio, allowing the price of the M2 to remain higher. Four years after launching the M1 AIr, Tim Cook and his team have finally decided to park the first Apple Silicon Air device at the big Genius Bar in the sky.

This means the M2 MacBook Air can move further down the wallet and command the totem price of $999 for the first time. apple. Thanks to an iterative upgrade approach, the differences between the M2 and M3 Air laptops are few and far between; You have the same memory and storage options and there are no software compatibility issues between the two models.

The only practical difference is in the specifications of the M2 and M3 silicon. While the latter does more with performance and capabilities, you should consider how much you need. As many will attest, the M2 MacBook Air has too much power for the average consumer – a twenty percent increase will provide reassurance to those who want to buy 'the best' but if they want the best, they'll actually be looking at higher-end MacBook Pro laptops with the M3 Pro and M3 chips Max is superior (but more expensive).

Do you want to pay an extra $100 for 20 percent more energy? There doesn't seem to be much of a difference, and I'm sure Apple will comfortably upsell those entering Apple Stores on the new M3 MacBook Air. However, for those on a tight budget in these tough times, the $999 M2 MacBook Air is a special offer to consider.

