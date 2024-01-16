Apple overtakes Samsung for the first time in global smartphone shipments

For the first time ever, Apple has overtaken Samsung for shipping the most smartphones in a single year according to IDC quarterly tracking cell phones around the world. Although IDC warns that its data is preliminary and subject to change, a second research agency, CanalesApple also took first place in all of 2023. IDC has Apple's total mobile phone shipments at 234.6 million, versus Samsung's 226.6 million. Xiaomi, Oppo and Transsion occupy the top five positions with 145.9, 103.1 and 94.9 million smartphones shipped, respectively.

IDC notes that the last time Samsung wasn't at the top of the annual list was 13 years ago in 2010. At the time, Apple wasn't even in the top five. Instead it was Nokia is in first placeSamsung is in second place, LG Electronics is in third place, ZTE is in fourth place, and Research in Motion (the manufacturer of BlackBerry devices) is in fifth place. If you needed any proof that 13 years is a long time in the smartphone industry, this list of companies would be it.

The top five in the IDC rankings for 2023, versus the top five in 2010, the last time Samsung wasn't in first place.

“Apple is not only the only company in the top three to show positive year-over-year growth, but it also holds the top spot annually for the first time ever,” said Nabila Popal, research director of IDC's Global Tracking Team. “Apple's continued success and resilience is due in large part to the growing trend of premium devices, which now represent more than 20% of the market, supported by strong trade-in offers and interest-free financing plans.” See also Are you having problems with your iPhone or Mac? iOS 16.4.1 and macOS 13.3.1 are here to help

Although IDC notes that Apple played a major role in displacing Samsung from the top spot, the company has also seen stiff competition from other Android manufacturers such as Huawei, OnePlus, Honor, and Google. It's not just Samsung that is being challenged by these companies, as Canalys notes that Huawei's “improving strength” could also pose a problem for Apple's growth in the Chinese market. last year Reports have emerged that Huawei It managed to get around US sanctions and build an advanced 7nm processor from Chinese chipmaker Semiconductor International Corporation (SMIC) into its Mate 60 Pro smartphone capable of 5G speeds.

While total smartphone shipments fell by 3.2 percent in 2023 compared to 2022, there are signs that the market may be recovering from its recent decline. IDC reports that shipments grew 8.5 percent year over year in the fourth quarter, while Canalys posted 8 percent growth after seven straight quarters of declines.

