As we enter a new, divided and unstable reality, each of us faces two choices:

Do as most people do and stumble, or break away from the group.

You can choose a path that brings stability, fulfillment, and a little bit of fun.

Here are 9 small habits that will put you in the top 1% of people:

1. Be consistent

Most people are not consistent.

They view consistency as “boring.”

They expect success much faster than it comes, so they tend to jump from one thing to another, not spending enough time and attention on anything until it pays off.

If you want to taste sweetness, be unreasonably consistent.

Be relentless. Put together more time and attention with less to build something outstanding and indestructible.

Keep moving forward when everyone falls to the side. You will do it.

2. Create a unique hybrid

It's one thing to devote deep time and attention to fewer and fewer things over time.

It's quite another to build something that no one has ever seen before.

This is entirely possible when you are creative in combining disparate things, including your skills, strengths and talents.

What can you create that is a combination of many things that no one else is doing?

This is how you differentiate yourself.

3. Spend time doing deep work

To differentiate yourself, you have to create unique value.

This is not achieved through shortcuts.

No artificial intelligence will write a unique book that can be read for decades.

True value is generated in those moments of deep human creativity and care when the mind is still.

This won't come from running around like a headless parrot unless you hire other people to spend long periods of deep work.

4. Save more than 40% of your income every month

You will know that you are moving towards true financial freedom when you find a way to consistently save forty percent or more of your monthly income.

Do everything you can to increase the gap between what you earn and what you spend.

Save in investments that will benefit you over time.

This is the way to build great leverage and security for your later years.

Photo: Oleksandr B/Pexels

5. Prioritize the accumulation of asset ownership

Sustained wealth occurs when you own something(s) of value.

Such an asset can be sold for resources, or earn income in the form of cash flow, such as an apartment.

Do what you can to move toward continuous asset accumulation and avoid trading too much of your time for money.

Assets create leverage, allowing you to spend more time doing what you want.

6. Being geographically separate

The world is going through rapid change.

This means that being associated with any geographical area puts you in a risky position.

It is much better to prepare yourself so that you are flexible and able to move quickly while traveling light if you need to.

Plus, it's more fun to have options, explore, and even have multiple rules.

7. Nurturing a static, non-reactive mind

Did anything good ever happen when you were overly self-conscious, brooding, or quick to react to criticism?

Mismanaging our minds and emotions will lead to a plethora of life's problems, not to mention making us miserable and less able to focus on our priorities.

A static mind exists in a healthy and active body.

Keep moving, meditate and let go of your past.

8. Develop a loyal audience

We talked about assets.

An interested and loyal audience of followers and subscribers is one of your key assets.

It doesn't have to be huge.

Over time, more and more of us will realize how early we should have started growing this audience, especially in the form of a newsletter.

Your audience can provide feedback and support for your creations and products.

It can also bring you consistent sales, so you have a business that doesn't depend on any one boss to run.

9. Building a confident community

You may enjoy doing things your way, but you won't be able to achieve much on your own.

You will do very well at cultivating trusting relationships with others in your field, as well as mentors and pro bono providers.

In anything you do, think about it through a team-building lens, which will help you double down on your efforts.

The alternative is to proceed with caution and instability.

You are at a huge disadvantage when you are alone.

Spend time every day connecting with people who know more than you and can open you to new audiences.

This is one of the best investments you will make.

Photo: Helena Lopez/Pexels

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a personal brand to make money using your knowledge and skills while maintaining your mental flexibility.