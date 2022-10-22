October 23, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Best weekend deals: Google Pixel 7, Apple MacBooks, 4K TVs, and more

Best weekend deals: Google Pixel 7, Apple MacBooks, 4K TVs, and more

Len Houle October 23, 2022 2 min read

Ars Technica

Another weekend, another roundup of the best tech deals of the week. Today Dealmaster features generous gift card offers on the best Android phones available, the newly released Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro is available on Amazon at the usual retail price of $899, but throw in a big $200 Amazon gift card with your new phone. Similarly, the Pixel 7 is featured in $599 With an additional $100 Amazon Gift Card.

Our review of the new Pixels, published this week, was very positive. The Pixel’s top-notch camera, bulge-free software, and sleek and functional design are the standout features we’ve come to expect from Google year after year. We don’t feel that the 7 and 7 Pro are much better than Pixel 6 and 6 Pro (Also for sale $399 And the $649, Straight). So, if you don’t mind missing out on the macro camera, the previous generation Pixel still makes an excellent buy, especially with their respective discounts.

There is, too A large number From Google Nest smart speakers and smart displays for sale from Wellbots, all match all-time lows for every device. Elsewhere on the web, we have previous generation discounts Apple TV 4KAnd the MacBook Bros And the Atmosphere From different generations, a handful of 4K OLED TVs from SamsungAnd the LGAnd the Sony, and much more. Check out the full curated list of the week’s best deals below.

Ars Technica may earn compensation for sales from the links in this post through Affiliate Programs.

Today’s special deals

See also  How to get Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia • Eurogamer.net
Pixel phones are always <a href =
Zoom / Pixel phones are always files Best Android Phones. The camera with the black plastic camera strap is the Pixel 6a. The base model Pixel 7 has an elliptical black camera, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a second camera strip for the zoom lens.

The Google

Electronics Deals

2022 iPad Air.
Zoom / 2022 iPad Air.

Samuel Axon

The second generation of Google's Nest Hub is <a href ="https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/07/googles-nest-hub-is-the-best-bedside-smart-display-and-sleep-tracking-helps/" الهدف ="_فارغ" rel ="noopener"> Our favorite bed buddy </a>.” src=”https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Ars-Technica-Nest-Hub-2nd-Generation-Review-9-640×427.jpg” width=”640″ height=”427″ srcset=”https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Ars-Technica-Nest-Hub-2nd-Generation-Review-9-1280×854.jpg 2x”/></a><figcaption class=
Zoom / The second generation of Google’s Nest Hub is Our favorite bed companion.

Corey Gaskin

Surface Pro 8 from Microsoft.
Zoom / Surface Pro 8 from Microsoft.

Andrew Cunningham

Laptop and Desktop Deals

The 2022 MacBook Air has MagSafe and two Thunderbolt/USB-C ports.
Zoom / The 2022 MacBook Air has MagSafe and two Thunderbolt/USB-C ports.

Samuel Axon

Video game deals

The new EMMI robot can kill space bounty hunter Samus Aran with one hit. your job at <em> Metroid Dread </em> is to make sure that doesn’t happen.” src=”https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/2021100516382000-9A9B6E0371D34263D6B6577F9CBA54D5-640×360.jpg” width=”640″ height=”360″ srcset =”https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/2021100516382000-9A9B6E0371D34263D6B6577F9CBA54D5-1280×720.jpg 2x”/></a><figcaption class=
Zoom / The new EMMI robot can kill space bounty hunter Samus Aran with one hit. your business in Metroid dread is to make sure that doesn’t happen.

gaming deals

Game <em> Legend of Zelda </ em> and watch the Nintendo Handheld.” src=”https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Nintendo-Game-and-Watch-Zelda-640×427.jpg” width=”640″ height= “427” srcset=”https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Nintendo-Game-and-Watch-Zelda-1280×853.jpg 2x”/></a><figcaption class=
Zoom / nintendo the legend of zelda Game and watch by hand.

Jeff Dunn

Miscellaneous accessories and deals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

iOS 16.1 launches Monday – here are the new features for your iPhone

October 22, 2022 Len Houle
5 min read

The MagSafe Continuity Camera mount from Belkin is an easy webcam upgrade

October 22, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

God of War Ragnarok Has 120Hz Performance Mode on PS5

October 22, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Beyoncé fans criticize Kelis for being crazier about sample than playing poetry

October 23, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA’s Webb Telescope captures the sharpest ‘pillars of creation’ image ever

October 23, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Syracuse vs. Clemson, Texas vs. Oklahoma State, University of California vs. Oregon and more

October 23, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Best weekend deals: Google Pixel 7, Apple MacBooks, 4K TVs, and more

October 23, 2022 Len Houle