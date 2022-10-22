Best weekend deals: Google Pixel 7, Apple MacBooks, 4K TVs, and more

Another weekend, another roundup of the best tech deals of the week. Today Dealmaster features generous gift card offers on the best Android phones available, the newly released Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro is available on Amazon at the usual retail price of $899, but throw in a big $200 Amazon gift card with your new phone. Similarly, the Pixel 7 is featured in $599 With an additional $100 Amazon Gift Card.
Our review of the new Pixels, published this week, was very positive. The Pixel’s top-notch camera, bulge-free software, and sleek and functional design are the standout features we’ve come to expect from Google year after year. We don’t feel that the 7 and 7 Pro are much better than Pixel 6 and 6 Pro (Also for sale $399 And the $649, Straight). So, if you don’t mind missing out on the macro camera, the previous generation Pixel still makes an excellent buy, especially with their respective discounts.
There is, too A large number From Google Nest smart speakers and smart displays for sale from Wellbots, all match all-time lows for every device. Elsewhere on the web, we have previous generation discounts Apple TV 4KAnd the MacBook Bros And the Atmosphere From different generations, a handful of 4K OLED TVs from SamsungAnd the LGAnd the Sony, and much more. Check out the full curated list of the week’s best deals below.
Ars Technica may earn compensation for sales from the links in this post through Affiliate Programs.
Today’s special deals
- LG C2 (2022) 65 inch 4K OLED TV for 1,597 USD (
1797 USD) in wt
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13″ Tablet PC (2880 x 1920, Core i5 Intel Evo Platform, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) $860 (
1000 dollars) in Amazon(With Surface Pro Keyboard for 1000 dollars in Best Buy)
- Apple MacBook Air (2020) 13.3 Inch Laptop (Apple M1, 2560 x 1600, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for 800 dollars ($950) in Amazon
- Apple iPad Air M1 10.9-inch (2022) Wi-Fi, 64GB for $520 (
$560) in Amazon
- Apple TV 4K 2021 Media Streaming Device (32GB) for 110 bucks ($163) (64 GB for $120)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro + $200 Gift Card $899 in Amazon
- Google Pixel 7 + $100 Gift Card $599 in Amazon
- Google Nest Hub smart screen for $50 (
$100 dollars) in Wellbots (use code: ENGN50)
- Apple MacBook Air (2020) 13.3 Inch Laptop (Apple M1, 2560 x 1600, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for 800 dollars ($950) in Amazon
- New users: Paramount + 12-month subscription to $25 (
$50) in Basic (premium $50 $100)
- Apple AirPods Pro (1st generation) ANC true wireless earbuds for $150 (
$170) in Walmart
Electronics Deals
- Apple TV 4K 2021 Media Streaming Device (32GB) for 110 bucks ($163) (64 GB for $120)
- Samsung QN85B (2022) 85 inch 4K QLED TV for 2,598 USD (
3000 Dollars) in Amazon
- Sony A80K (2022) 55 inch 4K OLED TV for 1,380 USD (
1500 dollars) in Amazon
- Sony A80J (2022) 55 inch 4K OLED TV for 1000 dollars (
1899 USD) in best buy
- LG C1 (2021) 65 inch 4K OLED TV for 1499 USD (
$1600) in AmazonAnd the best buy
- LG C2 (2022) 65 inch 4K OLED TV for 1,597 USD (
1797 USD) in wt
- Hisense U6G (2021) 65 inch 4K LED TV for $385 (
$540) in best buy
Laptop and Desktop Deals
- Apple MacBook Air (2022) 13.6-inch Laptop (Apple M2, 2560 x 1664, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for $1099 (
1199 USD) in Amazon
- Apple MacBook Air (2020) 13.3 Inch Laptop (Apple M1, 2560 x 1600, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for 800 dollars ($950) in Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro (2021) 13.3 Inch Laptop (Apple M1, 2560 x 1600, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for 1300 dollars (
1500 dollars) in best buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13″ Tablet PC (2880 x 1920, Core i5 Intel Evo Platform, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) $860 (
1000 dollars) in Amazon(With Surface Pro Keyboard for 1000 dollars in Best Buy)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15″ Laptop (2496 x 1664, Core i7-1185G7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) 2000 dollars (
$2400) in Amazon
- SK Hynix Platinum P41 (1 TB) PCIe 4.0 SSD for $127 (
$150) in Amazon (2 TB for $221) (after cut 15% coupon)
- Pirate’s Revenge DDR5 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) 5600MHz RAM $170 (
$ 200) AmazonAnd the New
- ViewSonic Elite XG270Q 27″ Gaming Monitor (2560 x 1440, IPS, 165Hz, G-Sync) for $260 (
$375) in B&H
- Samsung Odyssey G3 27 inch gaming monitor for $ 200 (
$230) —1920 x 1080, 165Hz, FreeSync compatible at Amazon
- Razer Huntsman V2 TKL gaming keyboard for $144 (
$180) in Amazon
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX gaming keyboard for $116 (
$140) in Amazon
- Logitech G915 TKL Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $184 (
$ 200) a Amazon
Video game deals
gaming deals
Miscellaneous accessories and deals
