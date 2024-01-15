Ubisoft+ Multi-Access and PC Access become Ubisoft+ Premium, a cheaper tier of available Ubisoft+ Classics

Ubisoft has changed its subscription service, releasing a premium offering and adding an option focused on the back catalogue.

Designed to coincide with the release of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on Ubisoft+, Ubisoft+ Multi-Access and PC Access become Ubisoft+ Premium, which costs $17.99 per month.

This subscription is designed to offer new day-one releases and early access where possible, as well as premium releases and monthly rewards. For example, the day one release of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is part of Ubisoft+ Premium.

Screenshots from the game Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Alongside this change, Ubisoft has released Ubisoft+ Classics on PC, which is described as “a selection of popular retro catalog and live games.” Ubisoft+ Classics includes Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Siege, and Watch Dogs: Legion. Ubisoft said the catalog will grow over time, and is included for PlayStation+ Extra and PlayStation+ Premium members. The standalone Ubisoft+ Classics is available on PC via the Ubisoft Store for $7.99 per month. Existing PC subscribers keep their plan as is, at the same monthly price they have now.

According to Ubisoft's agreement to acquire Activision's cloud gaming rights from Microsoft as part of the Xbox maker's $69 billion acquisition of the Call of Duty maker, Activision Blizzard's catalog will eventually be made available as well.

in Blog postUbisoft subscriptions director Philippe Tremblay said Ubisoft+ was “above expectations in terms of the number of subscribers joining the program”, with Assassin's Creed and Rainbow Six being the most popular games.

Explaining the decision to release the Ubisoft+ Classics subscription, Tremblay said: “We think it's a strong offering at the price point, and the catalog will grow as we continue to add games to it over time, so players can discover more games.” “Our worlds.”

