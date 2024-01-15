Compact CAMM memory modules coming to desktops according to SK Hynix

The CAMM (compression coupled memory modules) standard may be on its way to desktops according to SK hynix.

Not just laptops, CAMMs will also make their way into mainstream desktop computers in the future

CAMM is a new memory standard that shrinks the size of traditional DRAM modules, making them more compact and allowing for higher capacities. The second generation of this memory standard has already been introduced in the form of LPCAMM2 for laptops and thin/light PC designs. The LP standard in CAMM stands for low power since current modules are based on the LPDDR5 or LPDDR5X standards, providing speeds up to 9.6 Gbps.

During CES 2024, ITSublsub, visited the SK hynix booth where a company representative mentioned that the new CAMM standard will also be coming to desktop computers. It was revealed that the first PC implementation for desktop platforms was already in the works although no details were mentioned.

Well, that indeed appears to be the case as spotted by our resident leaker and insider colleague, HXL (@9550pro)the Recent JEDEC PR The publication of the CAMM2 memory standard was announced, and it also indicates that CAMM2 will have a common connector design for both DDR5 and low-power LPDDR5/X memory modules. JEDEC lists both mainstream laptops and desktop PCs as platforms designated for the CAMM standard.

DDR5 and LPDDR5/5X CAMM2 modules meet distinct use cases. DDR5 CAMM2 modules are designed for high-performance laptops and mainstream desktops, while LPDDR5/5X CAMM2 modules target a broader range of laptops and specific server market segments. While the JESD318 CAMM2 specifies a common connector design for both DDR5 and LPDDR5/X, it is important to note that the connection points for each differ. To support different motherboard designs, intentional differences in installation procedures between DDR5 and LPDDR5/X CAMM2s prevent the module from being installed where it shouldn't go. Via Jedek

Future CAMMs with DDR5 and DRAM will certainly represent a major shift in how motherboards are designed. Currently, mainstream motherboards feature 2 or 4 DIMM slots that can accommodate up to 256GB with the latest 64GB modules. To support CAMM, the entire PC motherboard ecosystem will have to be redesigned, which won't happen overnight.

Image source: Micron

As is the case in the laptop sector, we have seen some designs featuring LPCAMM while the majority of designs stick to the traditional SO-DIMM or soldered memory layout. It is possible that as CAMM becomes more mature, motherboard vendors will try out the new standard by releasing a few select CAMM motherboards and see how consumers respond to it. Likewise, memory manufacturers will also need to design new solutions based on CAMMs.

Each CAMM features a connector on the back that can be plugged into a socket similar to a CPU. You will also need to rework features such as high-speed memory overclocking, tuning, and support for OC profiles in Intel XMP and AMD EXPO systems. Again, don't expect CAMM technology to make its way into the desktop market soon, but when it does, it will represent a major development for the memory industry.

News source: @harukaze5719