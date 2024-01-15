NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6GB will have 2,304 CUDA cores and 70W TDP

GeForce RTX 3050 6GB with fewer cores and lower TDP

The new entry-level SKU may not require external power connectors.

NVIDIA is gearing up to release a new addition to its graphics card lineup, the RTX 3050 6GB, which is scheduled to hit the market in the next few weeks. Unlike the original 8GB RTX 3050 that launched back in January 2022, this new model features a lower core count, lower memory size, bandwidth, and power. It shouldn't have a similar name at all.

Equipped 2304 CUDA kernel, With specifications similar to the RTX 3050 OEM version, this card goes a step further by reducing its size Memory bus to 96 bits. In contrast to 128-bit models (including the OEM card mentioned), this change results in a noticeable reduction in memory bandwidth, dropping from 224GB/s to just 224GB/s. 168 GB/s.

RTX 3050 8GB vs. RTX 3050 6GB

Cores : 2560 → 2304 -10%

: 2560 → 2304 memory : 8 GB → 6 GB -25%

: 8 GB → 6 GB Bandwidth : 224 GB/s → 168 GB/s -25%

: 224 GB/s → 168 GB/s GPU clocks : 1552/1777 MHz → 1042/1470 MHz -32%/-17%

: 1552/1777 MHz → 1042/1470 MHz TDP: 130 watts → 70 watts -46%

According to the information we collected from our board partners, the RTX 3050 6GB is also said to have less power 70W TDP Compared to the original 130 watts. This reduction It greatly affects GPU clocks. the The base clock is now set to 1042MHz It's a drop of 510MHz, while the boost clock, although less affected, hovers around 1470MHz, just 307MHz shy of its predecessor.

As mentioned earlier, some RTX 3050 6GB cards will ship with passive coolers, which is possible thanks to lower power requirements. The card will be issued within the next few weeks. One can't help but wonder why this card is called the RTX 3050, and not the RTX 3040.

Rumored NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6GB specifications
GeForce RTX 3050 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 8GB OEM GeForce RTX 3050 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 12GB
GPU GA107-325(?) GA107-140 GA106-150 GA106-400
OEM release date February 2024 July 2022 January 2022 February 2021






