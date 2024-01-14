With the push of a button, this tiny house turns into a box that you can drag anywhere

You've heard of foldable phones, and even foldable TVs, but have you heard of a self-folding tiny house?

This tiny house on wheels folds and unfolds like a transformer.

With the push of a button, its dimensions can be changed. It's an engineering and design marvel that also respects the environment.

Are you curious to know how it works? Let us take you on a tour to discover what it has to offer.

the Grande S1 It is a revolutionary product from PODX Go, a company specializing in innovative and sustainable housing solutions. It is a small foldable house on wheels that can be easily moved and set up anywhere. It's the first home model PODX Go has brought to North America, and it has several features that make it stand out from other tiny homes.

How does a tiny house work?

The Grande S1 has a unique folding mechanism that allows it to expand and contract with the push of a button. In just 15 minutes, it can go from 8 1/2 feet wide, road-ready, to a generous 22 feet wide, creating 364 square feet of living space.

The house is built with durable A36 steel frame and insulated polyurethane panels, which provide strength, stability and comfort in all seasons. It's also NOAH certified, which means it meets safety, quality, and craftsmanship standards for tiny homes.

5 benefits of a small house

The Grande S1 offers many advantages for those who want to live a simple and environmentally friendly lifestyle. Some benefits are:

1. Ease of movement: The home can be towed with a heavy-duty pickup truck, such as an F-250, and can be set up anywhere that meets zoning regulations. You can enjoy the freedom and flexibility to live wherever you want, whether it's in the city, the countryside or somewhere in between.

2. Maximize space: The house features a smart design that maximizes the use of space. It has double-sided expandable walls creating a flat, open floor plan. It also has foldable furniture that can be stored away when not in use, such as a bed, table and sofa.

The house can sleep up to four people comfortably and has plenty of storage space for your belongings.

3. Ready to move in: The house is fully furnished and air-conditioned, so you don't have to worry about buying or installing anything. It has a kitchen with modern appliances and fixtures.

It also has a bathroom with a shower, sink and toilet.

4. Smart security: The house has a security system that protects your home and surroundings.

It contains cameras, sensors, alarms and locks that can be controlled remotely via a smartphone app. You can monitor and manage your home from anywhere and get alerts if anything unusual happens.

5. Reliable quality: The house is built with high-quality materials and technology that ensure its durability and performance. It contains a Renogy solar energy system that provides renewable energy to your home. It also has a 50 amp dual plug, 120 volt RV connection, and a standard city RV water inlet for your utilities. The house is designed to withstand winds up to Category 3 and has a 10-year warranty.

How much does a small house cost?

The Grande S1 is priced at $85,000. This is a competitive price compared to other tiny homes on the market, considering the features and benefits the Grande S1 offers. You can also take advantage of the financing options and discounts that PODX Go provides to its customers.

Key takeaways for Kurt

Grande S1 is a foldable tiny house on wheels that offers a simple and eco-friendly way of life. It is a product of innovation, creativity and a solution for those who want to have more freedom and flexibility in their lives. If you're looking for a new and exciting way to live, the Grande S1 could be the perfect choice for you.

