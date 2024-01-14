January 14, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

With the push of a button, this tiny house turns into a box that you can drag anywhere

With the push of a button, this tiny house turns into a box that you can drag anywhere

Len Houle January 14, 2024 4 min read

You've heard of foldable phones, and even foldable TVs, but have you heard of a self-folding tiny house?

This tiny house on wheels folds and unfolds like a transformer.

With the push of a button, its dimensions can be changed. It's an engineering and design marvel that also respects the environment.

Are you curious to know how it works? Let us take you on a tour to discover what it has to offer.

CLICK TO GET KURT'S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK VIDEO TIPS, TECH REVIEWS AND EASY WAYS TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

Grande S1 foldable tiny house (Bodex Joe)

the Grande S1 It is a revolutionary product from PODX Go, a company specializing in innovative and sustainable housing solutions. It is a small foldable house on wheels that can be easily moved and set up anywhere. It's the first home model PODX Go has brought to North America, and it has several features that make it stand out from other tiny homes.

California unveils the first location for a tiny house project aimed at alleviating homelessness

Small house 2

Grande S1 foldable tiny house (Bodex Joe)

More: How this robot helps you protect and connect your home

How does a tiny house work?

The Grande S1 has a unique folding mechanism that allows it to expand and contract with the push of a button. In just 15 minutes, it can go from 8 1/2 feet wide, road-ready, to a generous 22 feet wide, creating 364 square feet of living space.

The house is built with durable A36 steel frame and insulated polyurethane panels, which provide strength, stability and comfort in all seasons. It's also NOAH certified, which means it meets safety, quality, and craftsmanship standards for tiny homes.

Little house 3

Grande S1 foldable tiny house (Bodex Joe)

See also  Nintendo Direct September 2022: How to watch, get started, and what to expect

More: Top picks to boost your home security

5 benefits of a small house

The Grande S1 offers many advantages for those who want to live a simple and environmentally friendly lifestyle. Some benefits are:

1. Ease of movement: The home can be towed with a heavy-duty pickup truck, such as an F-250, and can be set up anywhere that meets zoning regulations. You can enjoy the freedom and flexibility to live wherever you want, whether it's in the city, the countryside or somewhere in between.

2. Maximize space: The house features a smart design that maximizes the use of space. It has double-sided expandable walls creating a flat, open floor plan. It also has foldable furniture that can be stored away when not in use, such as a bed, table and sofa.

Small house 4

Small folding home living area Grande S1 (Bodex Joe)

The house can sleep up to four people comfortably and has plenty of storage space for your belongings.

Governor of California. Gavin Newsom pledges to build 1,200 tiny homes for homeless people

Small house 5

Small Home Folding Bedroom Grande S1 (Bodex Joe)

3. Ready to move in: The house is fully furnished and air-conditioned, so you don't have to worry about buying or installing anything. It has a kitchen with modern appliances and fixtures.

Little house 6

Grande S1 foldable small home kitchen (Bodex Joe)

It also has a bathroom with a shower, sink and toilet.

Small house 7

Small folding home bathroom Grande S1 (Bodex Joe)

4. Smart security: The house has a security system that protects your home and surroundings.

Little house 8

Grande S1 Mini Folding Home Security (Bodex Joe)

See also  The head of Amazon devices ditched the Echo in his living room for a smart TV

It contains cameras, sensors, alarms and locks that can be controlled remotely via a smartphone app. You can monitor and manage your home from anywhere and get alerts if anything unusual happens.

Little house 9

Grande S1 foldable tiny house (Bodex Joe)

5. Reliable quality: The house is built with high-quality materials and technology that ensure its durability and performance. It contains a Renogy solar energy system that provides renewable energy to your home. It also has a 50 amp dual plug, 120 volt RV connection, and a standard city RV water inlet for your utilities. The house is designed to withstand winds up to Category 3 and has a 10-year warranty.

More: Best routers for the best security in 2024

How much does a small house cost?

The Grande S1 is priced at $85,000. This is a competitive price compared to other tiny homes on the market, considering the features and benefits the Grande S1 offers. You can also take advantage of the financing options and discounts that PODX Go provides to its customers.

More: Have you heard of a tiny house? Get to know MICRO RV

Key takeaways for Kurt

Grande S1 is a foldable tiny house on wheels that offers a simple and eco-friendly way of life. It is a product of innovation, creativity and a solution for those who want to have more freedom and flexibility in their lives. If you're looking for a new and exciting way to live, the Grande S1 could be the perfect choice for you.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Could you see yourself living in one of these self-folding tiny houses on wheels? Why and why not? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

See also  Super Mario Bros. Wonder's Goombas actually bite, just like Miyamoto always wanted

For more tech tips and security alerts, sign up for the free CyberGuy Report newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or tell us what stories you'd like us to cover

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about CyberGuy:

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.

Curt “CyberGuy” Knutson is an award-winning technology journalist with a deep love for technology, equipment and gadgets that make life better through his contributions to Fox News and FOX Business morning starters on “FOX & Friends.” Do you have a technical question? Get Kurt's CyberGuy newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment on CyberGuy.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

[Video] We checked out Samsung's 140-inch Micro LED TV at CES 2024

January 14, 2024 Len Houle
4 min read

Eh, in other words – The New York Times

January 14, 2024 Len Houle
3 min read

Bungie said they would fix The Coil scores in Destiny 2 in November, and they still haven't done so

January 13, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

4 min read

Joyce Randolph, the last of the honeymooners, dies at the age of 99

January 14, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Uncovering the mystery behind rare radio circuits in the universe

January 14, 2024 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

CJ Stroud has big dreams for the Texans, but maybe not big enough

January 14, 2024 Joy Love
5 min read

With the push of a button, this tiny house turns into a box that you can drag anywhere

January 14, 2024 Len Houle