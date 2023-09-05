Apple is gearing up for its next iPhone-focused event scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, and today the company launched a YouTube livestream where viewers can sign up to get a reminder when the event starts at 10:00 AM. pacific time.
In addition to broadcasting the event on YouTube, Apple also plans to provide a video broadcast through the event website and the Apple TV app. MacRumors We’ll have full coverage of the September 12th event as well, both on MacRumors.com and our website MacRumorsLive Twitter account.
Apple’s fall event will unveil iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and a new version of the AirPods Pro charging case with USB-C.
