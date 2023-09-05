The DLSS 3 mod for Starfield contains the controversial DRM paywall

starfield It’s not officially early access yet, but one of its modifications has already sparked controversy within the community. The mod in question adds support for Nvidia’s DLSS 3 upgrade technology, which Bethesda omitted to include in starfield in favor of the AMD FSR 2 competitor. But users have criticized PureDark’s recent decision to lock DLSS 3’s more advanced frame generation features behind Subscribe to their Patreon. the Free version of the mod Only supports DLSS 2, which provides scaling but not frame generation.

Particularly controversial was PureDark’s decision to add digital rights management (DRM) to DLSS 3. starfield mod in an attempt to prevent non-Patreon subscribers from accessing RockPaperShotgun reports It appears that this copy protection has already been compromised. DLSS 3 features frame generation on the latest 40-series Nvidia GPUs, adding additional framerates as well as upscaling the game to higher resolutions.

For what it’s worth, the unpaid DLSS 2 model is said to work well. RockPaperShotgun Benchmarks show that it matches or even slightly beats the performance of the official AMD FSR 2 game support, with slightly better image quality for playback. As of this writing, PureDarks has released “”Upscale StarfieldDLSS mod is The most popular version on NexusMods for starfield.

