Apple’s latest AirPods Pro have hit an all-time low on Amazon

Did you give up on your New Year’s resolution to get in shape a long time ago? Hey, join the club! The good news is that spring brings with it sunny days, so the idea of ​​going out for a run has to be at a minimum Begins to become more attractive. But if you need extra motivation, we have another good news to share: AirPods Pro second generation from Apple once again On sale for $199.99 on Amazon And Walmartmatching the best price so far.

The new AirPods Pro offer better noise cancellation than their predecessor, making it incredibly easy to tune out distractions while you’re running outside or at the gym. It looks better, too, and boasts some new perks, including swipe-based controls and a speaker built into the case that lets you easily find lost earbuds via Apple’s Find My app. They also come with a fourth, smaller ear tip for those who struggle to find the perfect fit. All in all, it’s one of the best wireless earphones you can buy, especially if you already own other devices from Apple.

We consider the Pro 2 one of the best wired video doorbells you can buy. Not only does it have 1536p HD video quality, but it can also capture your entire balcony thanks to its large field of view. Other useful features include accurate motion detection, along with package and people alerts. However, while it works well with Amazon Alexa, please be aware that it does not integrate well with most other smart home platforms. Also, be aware that you'll have to pay for the Ring Protect plan (starting at $3.99 per month) to view recorded footage and use many of the features, including smart alerts.

Unlike the Watch 4, the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro have a temperature sensor, along with better battery life and advanced features like dedicated sleep tracking. The larger Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers more outdoor-specific features, including turn-by-turn route navigation and backtracking for hikers and cyclists.

The 10th-generation iPad sits in an odd place in Apple’s tablet lineup, but it’s still a decent slate if you can get it at a discount. Photo by Dan Seifert/The Verge

If you are in the market for a tablet, The latest iPad from Apple It’s back at an all-time low of $399 ($50 off) in a variety of colors Amazon. The tenth-generation iPad features a faster processor than its predecessor, a larger 10.9-inch screen, a USB-C port, as well as a selfie camera in the middle that comes in handy when using the iPad in landscape orientation.

However, the 10th generation iPad isn’t much different from the 9th generation model. If you can do without the above changes and redesign the updated tablet, iPad Air, you can save a lot of money by buying The last generation iPad – Which also happens to be on sale starting at $269 ($60 off) in both Amazon And Walmart. The 2021 iPad is still fast enough to run most tasks, and believe it or not, it comes with a headphone jack, just in case you’re still going for wired earphones.

